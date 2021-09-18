We must stand a candidate in every constituency at the next General Election

Our Party has something to offer everyone in England Scotland and Wales and therefore it makes sense that we should stand a candidate in every seat (our friends in the Alliance Party do a great job in Northern Ireland).

That might seem like common sense – but at the last election we participated in the Unite to Remain Agreement by which we, the Greens and Plaid Cymru (Labour refused to participate) agreed to stand down in some constituencies – and it was a disaster. Not only did it make no difference to the results, but the way in which our local parties and PPCs were told they were standing down with no input from them caused huge problems.

If you agree we should stand a candidate everywhere, please support Amendment 3 to motion F23: Party Strategy, 10.55 on Sunday morning.

On Sunday morning Conference will be debating an amendment to the motion on Party Strategy which addresses this. It says we should stand in every seat (excluding the Speaker) and that in cases where there is a desire not to stand, it has to be ratified by local members. This is already the policy of the English Party but in 2019 we were told that it was superseded by Federal Party rules – this amendment is to ensure that can’t happen again.

We are unique among parties in the trust we place in our members – to determine policy and select candidates – and it is surely right that we should let them make the decision whether we run a candidate. The Federal Campaigns and Elections Cttee ran a discussion session on Friday on electoral pacts – and what was striking listening to people’s experience was the damage done to local parties by not standing -one PPC (who had originally supported the idea) said that it had ‘more or less destroyed the local party’.

One of the conceits of those who want us to stand down is that we can tell our supporters who they should vote for rather than us – and the other Parties can do the same. But there is no evidence that works – and plenty it doesn’t. “Soft” Tories who may vote for us are unlikely to transfer to a hard left Green candidate – and those Greens who have abandoned Labour for not being left wing enough seem unlikely to vote for us.

If you agree with me that we should stand a candidate everywhere – and any decision not to do so should be made by members, please support Amendment 3 to motion F23: Party Strategy, 10.55 on Sunday morning.

* Simon McGrath is a Councillor in Wimbledon and a directly elected member of the Federal Board.