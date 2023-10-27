ALDC by-election report, 26th October

There were 5 principal council by-elections this week. There were some great performances from Lib Dem candidates to enjoy.

First of all though we would like to celebrate a fantastic gain on Oswestry Town Council as newly elected Lib Dem Councillor James Owen gained Cambrian ward from the Green Party. This was an excellent result on so many levels. Having not stood in the ward previously our win was achieved with over 55% of the vote (and a 43.8% swing from the Green Party!).

James becomes our first councillor on Oswestry TC. A council that is in the constituency of recently elected North Shropshire Lib Dem MP Helen Morgan, and this amazing result follows our gain from the Conservatives last week on Shropshire Council!

Congratulations to James and the team in Shropshire. This result shows we can take on the Green Party and beat them – resoundingly!

Oswestry TC, Cambrian ward

Liberal Democrats (James Owen): 233 (55.2%, new)

Conservative: 98 (23.3%, -24.3%)

Green Party: 85 (20.1%, -32.4%)

Beginning our round up of principal elections in London on Waltham Forest LBC where Highams Hill was being contested by Lib Dem candidate Alex Lewis. Labour held the ward but Alex and the local Lib Dems almost doubled our vote share, adding 7% to the Lib Dem vote and jumping ahead of the Green Party into second place.

Well done and thank you on a great performance that shows again why we need to stand in every by-election – we can really move ourselves forwards against any party.

Waltham Forest LBC, Highams Hill

Labour: 924 (57.3%, -3.6%)

Liberal Democrats (Alex Lewis): 268 (16.6%, +7%)

Green Party:198 (12.3%, -7.8%)

TUSC: 144 (8.9%, +4.1%)

Conservative: 78 (4.8%, +0.2%)

We had a similarly excellent improvement in Coventry City Council in Earlsdon ward. Here Lib Dem candidate Stephen Richmond also doubled the Lib Dem vote share compared to last time (squeezing the Green Party vote down in the process). Labour held, but again our performance played a big part in reducing their vote share by 10%.

Well done and thank you to Stephen and the team for achieving yet another very positive result.

Coventry City Council, Earlsdon

Labour: 1388 (43%, -9.8%)

Conservative: 1017 (31.5%, +2.3%)

Liberal Democrats (Stephen Richmond): 489 (15.1%, +7.8%)

Green Party: 193 (6%, -1%)

Coventry Citizens: 107 (3.3%, 0.4%)

TUSC: 37 (1%, -0.2%)

There was a by-election on Herefordshire Council in Golden Valley South ward. We would like to thank Lib Dem candidate Cat Hornsey for flying the Lib Dem flag here. The ward was won by an independent.

Herefordshire Council, Golden Valley South

Independent: 548 (61.2%, new)

Conservative: 249 (27.8%, -7.5)

Labour: 34 (3.8%, new)

Independent: 34 (3.8%, new)

Liberal Democrats (Cat Hornsey): 30 (3.4%, -9.2%)

On Lancashire County Council we would also like to thank Jeff Sumner for standing as the Lib Dem candidate in Burnley Central West ward. The Green Party held the ward. Interestingly just 56 votes separated first and third place.

Lancashire CC, Burnley Central West

Green Party: 630 (32%, +1%)

Labour: 583 (30%, +14%)

Conservative: 574 (30%, +6%)

Liberal Democrats (Jeff Sumner): 156 (8%, -3%)

There was one other by-election this week on Burnley BC in Trinity ward. There was no Lib Dem candidate in this one and the Green Party held the ward.

Green Party: 347 (59.5%, -4.4%)

Labour: 163 (28%, +1%)

Conservative: 73 (12.5%, -3.5%)

A full summary of all results can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.