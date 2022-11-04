ALDC by-election report – 3rd November 2022

It’s been a busy week for by-elections – with 7 principal council seats up for grabs and some great Lib Dem results in Parish Councils too.

There was a double-vacancy on South Cambridge District Council in Longstanton ward following a double Lib Dem resignation. The Lib Dems achieved the biggest vote share in the election and one Lib Dem candidate was elected. Congratulations to Cllr Natalie Warren-Green. The Conservatives won the second seat in the ward, pipping our Lib Dem candidate Lawrence Zeegan by just 32 votes. It is always gutting to miss out by such a small margin but thank you to Lawrence for standing for us and hopefully you will get it next time!

South Cambridge DC, Longstanton

Liberal Democrat (Natalie Warren-Green and Lawrence Zeegan): 1112 [32%]

Conservative: 960 [28%]

Labour: 677 [20%]

Independent: 422 [12%]

Green: 254 [7%]

Next we move to Salisbury where we had a fantastic double victory. First of all on Wiltshire Council where newly elected Cllr Sam Charleston won Salisbury St Paul’s ward from the Conservatives – beating them into third place and increasing the Lib Dem vote share by 34%. Congratulations to Sam and the team. A stonking result!

Secondly we also won Salisbury St Paul’s ward on Wiltshire City Council – again gaining from the Conservative and pushing them down to third place. Congratulations to Cllr Lynne Blackwood on picking up 60% of the vote and a great win.

Wiltshire UA, Salisbury St Paul’s

Liberal Democrat (Sam Charleston): 813 [64%, +34%]

Labour: 237 [19%, -3%]

Conservative: 213 [17%, -15%]

Wiltshire City Council, Salisbury St Paul’s

Liberal Democrat (Lynne Blackwood): 760 [60%]

Labour: 279 [22%]

Conservative: 229 [18%]

On Croydon LBC the Conservatives held Selsdon Vales & Forestvale despite a big drop of over 20% in their share of the vote. Well done to Lib Dem candidate George Holland for making sure there was a Lib Dem on the ballot paper. It is not a ward we contested in the last election so it was great to stand a candidate this time.

Croydon LBC, Selsdon Vales and Forestvale

Conservative: 983 [46.3% -21.2%]

Green: 530 [24.9%, +8.8%]

Labour: 372 [17.5%, +1.0%]

Independent: 168 [7.9%, from nowhere]

Liberal Democrat (George Holland): 72 [3.4%, from nowhere]

On Moray Council in Scotland the SNP took Buckie ward from the Lib Dems. This was a slightly unusual by-election as the Lib Dems won it in May’s local elections uncontested. However the winning Lib Dem councillor subsequently resigned and 5 candidates contested the by-election. Thank you to Les Tarr for standing and making sure voters still had a Lib Dem option on the ballot paper.

Moray Council, Buckie

SNP: 1,172 [48.9%]

Conservative: 879 [36.7%]

Labour: 239 [10%]

Liberal Democrat: (Les Tarr): 67 [2.8%]

Independent: 38 [1.6%]

There were two further by-elections on Thursday night that were not contested by the Lib Dems. On Nottinghamshire County Council and Independent gained Eastwood ward from the Conservatives. On Litchfield DC Labour gained Chasetown ward from the Conservatives.

A full summary of all results can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.