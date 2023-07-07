ALDC by-election report, 6th July 2023

There were 3 principal council by-elections this week. One on Tuesday and two more on Thursday.

We start off with the fantastic Liberal Democrat win in Maidstone Central ward on Kent County Council. In a super-marginal ward, newly elected Councillor Chris Passmore and the Lib Dem team were able to fight off strong challenge from the Green Party.

Congratulations to Chris and the team for such a hard-fought and well-deserved win. It was very close with just 11 votes in it. Every door knocked on, and every bit of literature delivered really counted!

The campaign also received a fighting fund grant from ALDC. Congratulations again to the team in Kent.

Kent CC, Maidstone Central

Liberal Democrat (Chris Passmore): 1,860 [28.5%, -5%]

Green Party: 1,849 [28.4%, +9.3%]

Conservative: 1,564 [24%, -5.8%]

Labour: 914 [14%, -7%]

Reform: 278 [4.3%, +4.3%]

Independent: 56 [0.9%, +0.9%]

Also on Thursday Labour took East Kilbride West ward off the SNP on South Lanarkshire Council. Thank you to Jake Stevenson for standing and giving voters a Lib Dem choice in the election – and for increasing the Lib Dem share of the vote too.

South Lanarkshire Council, East Kilbride West

Labour Party: 1,386 [40.3%, 13.7%}

Conservative: 904 (26.3%, +6.3%]

SNP: 778 [22.6%, -8.3%]

Green Party: 131 [3.8%, +3.8%]

Independent: 99 [2.9%, +2.9%]

Liberal Democrats (Jake Stevenson): 83 [2.4%, +0.3%]

Scottish Family Party: 42 [1.2%, -0.4%]

There was also a Tuesday by-election this week in Kings Hedge’s ward on Cambridge City Council. We would like to say a huge thank you to Jamie Dalzell for standing and fighting such a strong campaign in the area. Thanks to his efforts, and the Lib Dem team in Cambridge, we increased our vote share by 8.5% and came without a couple of hundred votes of winning. A strong by-election result can truly develop a ward as a prospect for future elections.

In the end the Conservatives gained the seat from Labour.

Cambridge City Council, Kings Hedge’s

Conservative: 622 [35%, +3%]

Labour: 598 [33.5%, -11%]

Liberal Democrat (Jamie Dalzell): 418 [23.5%, +8.5%]

Green Party: 142 [8%, -6%]

A full summary of all results can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.