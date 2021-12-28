Ed Fordham

ALDC honours Erlend Watson

By | Tue 28th December 2021 - 5:30 pm

Today it has been announced that the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners (ALDC) has conferred Life Membership upon activist, election and by-election talisman Erlend Watson.

This follows the announcement from Erlend that his health prognosis is poor following a sustained period in The Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridge.

ALDC President, Baroness Scott of Needham Market said:

Behind every successful  Lib Dem campaign there is a vast amount of behind of the scenes work.  Erlend has given so much to campaigns all over the country for very many years doing the essential jobs which make a campaign.

He doesn’t just work tirelessly himself but is   full of encouraging words for others and is a font of knowledge especially for younger people just starting their journey with the Party.  His commitment to Liberalism is profound, and a beacon to us all.

It is perhaps appropriate to note that Erlend was himself born in 1963 – at precisely the date at which ALDC was coming into existence and a consensus was emerging that the party needed an independent body for local government and local campaigning.  ALDC and Erlend have a shared existence and his work over decades has been in the support and advocacy of local government.

In the West Country, in Poole and Dorset, in Watford, Three Rivers, St Albans and Hertfordshire, in Medway and Kent, in Cheltenham and Gloucestershire, in Norwich and Norfolk Erlend has been a key part of our election success and our story.

Indeed, in hundreds of wards and divisions across the UK Erlend has been a liberal force for good, encouraging people, friends, new members and their campaigns. In making this announcement today ALDC has reflected his work and his impact for grassroots Liberal Democrats.

Editor’s Note: Yesterday, the Young Liberals accorded honorary life membership to Erlend. You can read more here.

* Ed Fordham is a councillor on Chesterfield Borough Council and runs Brockwell Books of Chesterfield, selling many thanks, not least ephemera he bought from Liber Books over the last 25 years.

