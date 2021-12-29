Millions face food or fuel choice as energy bills set to soar

There is nothing new about the fuel poverty issue. But this year, with retail prices and energy prices surging, and pop up energy suppliers failing, keeping people warm should be soaring up in the political agenda. But fuel poverty remains in the margins of Westminster thinking. Perhaps that will change today with a report from the Resolution Foundation warning that “2022 is set to be the ‘year of the squeeze'”.
The failure of the UK’s privatised and badly regulated energy market to anticipate and react to supply shocks including the surge in wholesale gas prices is shocking. The problem has been made worse by our country’s abysmal failure to reduce energy use by insulating homes. Vulnerable people shiver under blankets while the precious and expensive energy they pay for heating seeps out through the walls, doors and windows and vents through the roof.
The Liberal Democrats are calling for the Warm Homes Discount to be doubled and expanded to support vulnerable households with their energy bills throughout the winter months. Ed Davey said:
“The Conservatives have totally failed to tackle the problem. They’ve scrapped insulation programmes that would have reduced people’s bills, cut support for the most vulnerable whilst increasing the UK’s dependence on imported gas, making our country more vulnerable too.”
In England, households are classified as being in fuel poverty if they have fuel costs above the national median level and, if they could afford to spend that amount, they would be left with a residual income below the official poverty line. In Scotland and Wales, a household is in fuel poverty if more than 10% of their income after housing costs is spent on heating.
In July, the House of Commons Library reported:
“Around 13% of households in England were classed as fuel poor, 25% in Scotland, 12% in Wales, and 18% in Northern Ireland. In all nations, fuel poverty rates have either been relatively stable, or falling in recent years.”
Heating costs must be paid for alongside other everyday essentials. Those essentials are getting pricey.
Food and catering prices rose by 3.6% in the year to November. There are gloomy predictions of higher inflation. The cost of petrol and oil, including fuel oil, has shot up by 29.4% over the last year. Electricity costs reached a five year high having risen by 18.8%. It is the same story with gas, up 28.8%. The temporary uplift in Universal Credit has ended. Food bank use has been soaring.
There are dire portents from trade body Energy UK that domestic energy prices are likely to go up 45% to 50% in the spring, with money guru Martin Lewis predicting the energy price cap will rise to £1,660 a year on typical use in April 2022. Our choice of energy suppliers has been reduced after 26 boutique suppliers collapsed. That was not unexpected but instead of the pop up suppliers merging and forming more sustainable competitors to the big six, their collapse has consolidated the control, some would say stranglehold, of the big six over energy supply. The six, also called legacy suppliers, are reported to be seeking terms with Ofgem on dealing with extra costs of £1.8 billion of taking on new customers while adding £100 to the average energy bill.
Although Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has been holding meetings with the energy giants and the regulator, he has been looking out of his depth. The Treasury has said no to any VAT relief for those struggling to keep warm and healthy.
Soaring energy prices are not just a hit to the wallet, they are building up to a public health emergency.
Warmth, along with food, is essential to good health and wellbeing. In England alone the health service is estimated to save £0.42 for every £1 spent on retrofitting fuel poor homes reducing costs to NHS England of around £1.4 billion annually.
It has been long argued that higher energy bills will reduce energy use and with that, reduce carbon emissions. But that is a regressive argument that hits the poorest especially in rural areas with limited access to cheaper energy supplies. The best way to reduce carbon emissions is to reduce energy use through better insulation and to ensure that all new homes have top rated energy performance, including heat pumps and solar panels.
Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey MP said over the weekend:
Households in the UK will pay a whopping £100 million more than they did last year for their energy – and that’s only during the seven days between Christmas and New Year.
The Christmas period is already set to be tough but this is the worst possible gift from the Government. Once again ministers are leaving hardworking families out in the cold. For many the choice between eating and heating will become a stark one this winter – in sharp contrast to the Number 10 parties and Boris Johnson’s posh wallpaper.
The spike in gas prices is seeing energy bills rise to unprecedented levels. Next year energy bills are projected to rise by at least another £400, possibly an inflation-busting £500 a year. Meanwhile, we’ve seen suppliers collapse, and a reduction in competitive prices…
Liberal Democrats are calling for a new long-term home insulation programme to cut bills permanently, end fuel poverty and reduce emissions. As this is an emergency, we also need action now so the government must double and extend the Warm Home Discount to help the most vulnerable households with their heating bills.
* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.
People’s energy is needed – while the technology is being created – that is Nuclear and Shale.
““The Conservatives have totally failed to tackle the problem. They’ve scrapped insulation programmes that would have reduced people’s bills”
Isn’t this a key issue? Addressing the need to use less energy in the first place?
Our gas and electricity from the same provider is going up nearly £100 per month this January. We certainly won’t be shopping around for ‘a better deal’, given how many of the ‘fly by night’ merchants have gone bust. Nonconformist is right. What he could have queried was whether privatising the energy supply business was a good idea inntge first place.
As for shale gas, it might be a good idea in the USA with its still large under populated areas; but not on a small island like ours, and especially in a county like Lincolnshire, which gets much of its water from underground aquifers, which could be contaminated by the drilling. In any case, shale gas is no cleaner than natural gas. Let’s hear it for the next earthquake!
@John Marriott
“Nonconformist is right. What he could have queried was whether privatising the energy supply business was a good idea in the first place.”
Why are you making assumptions about my gender?
Agree about need to query the merits or otherwise of privatisation of energy supplies but without effective independent regulation either public or private sector can fail badly.
Totally agree that the rises in energy prices are a serious problem for many people that needs tackling. Trouble is, there aren’t any easy short-term solutions. In the long term we clearly need to diversify our energy sources, but that will take decades to achieve.
One quibble: Andy says, “The failure of the UK’s privatised and badly regulated energy market to anticipate and react to supply shocks including the surge in wholesale gas prices is shocking.“. I think that’s misleading: My understanding is that the reason smaller suppliers have gone bust is that wholesale prices have risen sharply, but they are not permitted to raise their retail prices to match. That’s not so much a failure of the market – it’s a failure caused by over-regulation of the market. Sometimes people are too quick to scapegoat markets and private companies for things that are beyond their control, and this looks like an example of that.
Yes, I think that if the anticipated price rises come to fruition and are sustained this will be the rock on which the Johnson government founders. Voters put him power to get Brexit done and to let the good times roll. Finding themselves noticeably poorer was not part of the plan at all. Look out for a pre-election mini boom engineered for 2024 though.
@Simon R
“My understanding is that the reason smaller suppliers have gone bust is that wholesale prices have risen sharply, but they are not permitted to raise their retail prices to match.”
My understanding is that the smaller energy suppliers who have gone bust didn’t (or couldn’t afford to) buy advance supplies and hence were stuck with the huge price increases.
In which case that would be inadequate regulation – i.e. should these companies have been able to enter the energy market in the first place if they couldn’t demonstrate having such advance supplies as insurance against rocketing prices?
My understanding of climate change is that we’re heading towards much wetter and colder winters and much hotter and drier summers, while most of us live in old houses built before this was known about or cheap houses where profit was put before living standards. What people are spending now on heating in the winter will be what they’re increasingly spending on cooling in the summer.
Can someone explain to me how this serious situation with energy has happened, for all the good intentions of seeking cleaner energy the less well off will again be the part of society that will suffer the most, it seems to me that the serious implications of this problem have been ignored by people who have, or should have had, prior knowledge of this impending crisis??? The world is in a mess at the moment and we have a very poor government.
Most of these fuel price rises relate to fossil fuels dominated by a few large energy suppliers ,whilst supporting insulation projects the cost of the fuel will still be high ,We need in the interim to keep the price cap on but also invest and subsides new forms of renewables which have largely been overlooked like hydrogen wave and tidal all that cardboard generated by on-;line shopping could be going into bio-mass energy. all that water flooding the north could be part of a water network that not only meet shortages in the south but produce energy as it travels through our rivers and canals . sewage can be converted through large anaerobic digesters to produce biogas for energy production change the fuel and dont be prisoners of fossil fuel providers .