Housing, child poverty, employee privacy, nuclear weapons and energy on agenda for Scottish Spring Conference

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have published the agenda for its hybrid Spring Conference to be held on 11-12 February. If this seems a bit premature for Spring, it’s being deliberately set as far out from the Scottish Council elections as possible. Every council seat in Scotland is up for election in May.

Members will gather in-person in Hamilton and those of us, probably including me, who are too worried about Covid to attend such a big gathering, will be able to join virtually. This will be an important test of how these events can work. In an email to members, Conference Convener Paul McGarry said that

we are currently monitoring the situation regarding Omicron and the Conference Committee will be meeting in early January to ensure that the Conference is meeting current guidance.

The Hamilton Town House was the scene of a highly successful Conference in 2019 and was the last time we actually gathered in person as the 2019 General Election scuppered our Autumn even that year.

The agenda has much potential for robust debate, including a motion that would see the party take an explicitly anti nuclear weapons stance. And Highland Liberal Democrats call for us to be open to putting nuclear energy back on the menu.

A motion on child poverty adds to our existing policy by tackling barriers to participation in extra-curricular activities for those from deprived backgrounds.

There is also a constitutional amendment which would allow the Leader of the Scottish Party to be chosen from either Scottish Lib Dem MSPs or MPs. Currently only MSPs are available. The Deputy Leader must be an MP at present but these proposals would open the job up to Councillors and MSPs.

Proposals calling on the Scottish Government to adopt a new concept of social buying aimed at people being able to obtain housing in their own communities without being limited to renting have been put forward by Central Scotland Liberal Democrats.

There are two very interesting motions relating to employment rights. The Scottish Young Liberals call for employees to have the right not to be contacted outside their working hours, similar to proposals recently adopted in Portugal. North Edinburgh and Leith Lib Dems have called for regulation of the way employers monitor their employees at home.

Proposals for a measures to tackle long Covid and support for people to exit sex work safely make up the final two motions to be debated.

This is one of the most exciting agendas in years with the potential for all sorts of controversy. You can read the details of all the motions here.

If you think they could be made better, here are the key deadlines for amendments:

Monday 24th January 2022 @ noon: Deadline for Amendments and Holding Motions

Wednesday 9th February 2022 @ 5pm: Deadline to submit Emergency Motions and Topical Motions for Friday 11th Conference

Thursday 10th February 2022 @ 5pm: Deadline to submit Emergency Motions and Topical Motions for Friday 11th Conference

