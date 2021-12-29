2021 – the year in review: May (part 1)

Conservatives 10% ahead in the polls, a set of English County elections in friendly territory for them, a disrupted campaign phase. It was going to end badly, right?

But it didn’t, as Liberal Democrat groups across the country demonstrated that, if you worked hard, had a clear strategy and took advantage of the resources available from ALDC, you could win seats from the Conservatives despite their air war advantage. Across the country, complacent Conservative administrations fell, and although the overall result was pretty much break even – a small net gain – it felt like a win. In fact, whilst the Conservatives were up more than 200 councillors overall, those gains were at the expense of Labour, whilst the night’s other big winners were the Greens, albeit from a low base. Which reminds me, Theakes promised to run round his kitchen naked if we made net gains – is there a record of this event?

In Scotland, we took a step backwards, despite doing well in our held constituencies, losing one of the five seats previously held in an election where remarkably little changed from five years previous. And despite pleas to withhold a majority from the SNP, their informal (later to become formal) agreement with the Greens meant that Holyrood had a clear majority for independence.

The Party clung on in Wales by its fingertips, losing Brecon and Radnorshire following Kirsty Williams’ retirement but benefitting from the opportunity that created on the Mid and West Wales regional list. Party Leader Jane Dodds joined the Senedd but, with Labour making the one gain required to reach 50% of the seats, our influence, so strong with Kirsty in the administration, weakened significantly. Our vote fell significantly too, leaving a hard road ahead west of Offa’s Dyke.

London saw an increase in our vote, breaching the 10% barrier and gaining a list seat. We got close to winning a constituency seat in South West but otherwise came fourth everywhere except Croydon and Sutton, where we came a distant third. Caroline Pidgeon continues to punch well above her weight, and the addition of Hina Bokhari is most welcome.

Elsewhere, whilst the Party’s performance was better across the South, in places of recent Liberal Democrat strength – Liverpool, Sheffield and Stockport to name but three – the slow resurgence continued, whilst Sunderland saw some astonishing gains from Labour. St Albans was gained from no overall control, reward for a well-organised, disciplined campaign team, whilst Lucy Nethsingha in Cambridgeshire, Amanda Hopgood in Durham and Liz Leffman in Oxfordshire found themselves leading “rainbow” coalitions.

What, in retrospect, did we learn?

That, whilst Labour were still to persuade voters that the Corbyn years were far enough in the rear view mirror, and were increasingly weak in rural areas, there wasn’t exactly a lot of love for the Conservatives. Where Greens or Liberal Democrats could demonstrate credibility, the Conservative vote was pretty soft. In places like Suffolk, whilst urban seats were lost by Labour to the Conservatives, both Greens and Liberal Democrats could win from a long way behind.

But the proof of that theory still lay ahead…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice. This review was brought to you by the letters A, L, D and C.