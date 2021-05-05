Local elections and the “Festival of Local Democracy”

Well…I might be a bit weird, however I am really excited about tomorrow! Why? It is an election day, which gives us ALL another wonderful opportunity to shape our local communities by electing District and County Councillors. There are also significant elections in Scotland, to the Scottish Parliament and in Wales, to the Welsh Assembly. Tomorrow will be a busy day for voters and quite a nerve-wracking day for all the candidates!
We often don’t realise but it is very true that even the smallest elections to the parish council affect the way we live our lives.
I often wonder what makes us vote, particularly in the local elections? is it because we want to see a real change in our neighbourhoods? Is it because we want to positively influence the so called “status quo”? Or is it simply because we simply like a particular candidate?
Is our voting based on our political alliances? Would we vote for any candidates of the main political parties in the local elections only because we support their national policies?
Do we vote tactically?
Or do we vote because we passionately believe in democracy and we want to be part of the civic process?
Equally, what are the reasons for not voting? Overall apathy or maybe tiredness of “negative campaigning”? How often have we seen a leaflet, which instead of setting an agenda for each party or candidate, focuses unnecessarily on “blackmailing” political opponents? Are we fed up with today’s politics, which doesn’t offer opportunities to build political dialogue but instead, re-emphasise division and greater polarization?
As a European national living in the UK for the last 16 years and in spite of these challenges, I hugely look forward to the election day. I am planning to visit the polling station with my family. Any elections, local or national, should be a moment, which unites us all in recognizing the importance of choosing our next political leaders. We become leaders and “game changes” by casting our vote.
Let’s all be part of the “Festival of Local Democracy”. Let’s use this wonderful civic tool to empower others and stay connected with issues, which are important and close to our hearts. Our voice matters!
* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and former councillor
Yes, I know that people died to uphold democracy. Yes, I know that in the first universal elections in post Apartheid South Africa people walked many miles and queued many hours to cast their first vote. Yes, I get all that. However, where I live only one party will triumph in the County Council elections and, as for the PCC elections, I would beca hypocrite if I voted for a system I abhor. I certainly would NOT vote just for the candidate of the party of which I was a member since its foundation until a couple of years ago, especially as he, like his County Council candidate colleague hasn’t seen fit to deliver me at least one leaflet. Mind you, neither has any other party except, of course, the Tories.
Had I been living in a more Lib Dem friendly area, I might feel differently. However, outside Gainsborough, there aren’t many of those around here. I write as someone, who gave many years’ service to the Lib Dems and devised a way of actually winning on a regular basis. For whatever reason, the local party though that it knew better. So, as I also want to see the abolition of both County and District Councils here and, as I am past the age, where I am prepared to travel miles to support candidates I do not know, I shall be taking a rain check tomorrow.
@John Marriott
“where I am prepared to travel miles to support candidates I do not know, I shall be taking a rain check tomorrow.”
Stop Press:…. News just in… Someone has just invented this thing called a telephone…!!!! Mind you I am not sure about it myself….
—-
(OK – I do appreciate that you have been there, done your bit and got the t-shirt!)
@Michael 1
You can be sarcastic if you want. I don’t do cold calling. In fact, we used to be advised that it could be a can of worms. As you can probably guess, I am pretty disillusioned with the whole political scene. I spent most of my nearly forty years of political activity trying to get things done. If I couldn’t I at least gave it a damn good try. People do appreciate that. I could write much more; but people are probably fed up with my bellyaching. Yes, if it makes you feel good, go out and vote. My feeling is that many people, like me, will not be joining you.