Mary Reid

Sarah Green selected for Chesham & Amersham

By | Wed 5th May 2021 - 3:07 pm

The Chesham & Amersham by-election, following the death of Conservative MP Cheryl Gillan last month, will be held over the summer, although no date has been announced yet. In the General Election we came a solid second, so we will be fighting this with all the energy we can.

Congratulations to Sarah Green who has been selected as our candidate. Sarah is a training and communications professional, and many of you will have come across her at party training sessions.

Here’s how you can help.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

  • nigel hunter 5th May '21 - 3:39pm

    I will be donating later. For now be aware that the Tories will use every trick in the book to put them ahead.The party must be very quick to react to any negativity from the opposition

  • Barry Lofty 5th May '21 - 4:28pm

    I wish Sarah Green well in the Chesham and Amersham by- election, the home for generations of my family and myself. The Liberal and Liberal Democrats have a fine tradition in the area and always came a worthy second with some strong councillor representation. I sincerely hope she can go one better and win the seat!

  • David Raw 5th May '21 - 4:43pm

    Well let’s hope she gets a better result than Hartlepool will tomorrow, and where the latest poll shows the Lib Dems cutting through the pack with a rampant 1%. Bit of a come down from 34% and a close second in the Mandelson exit by-election of 2004.

    On a more serious level, what sort of legacy was left in Hartlepool back in 2004, or was it a case of here today and the Caravanserai gone tomorrow ?

  • Barry Lofty 5th May '21 - 4:52pm

    I must admit David it does get a bit depressing, as with other elements in life at the moment,I live in hope rather than expectation.

