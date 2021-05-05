NewsHound

Ed Davey’s message to voters

By | Wed 5th May 2021 - 1:10 pm

Embed from Getty Images

Ed Davey has issued this message to everyone who will be voting tomorrow:

Covid has reminded all of us just how important our local community is, and by electing a Liberal Democrat, people will be choosing a hardworking local champion for their community.

People also appreciate now more than ever their local green spaces and their community’s wider environment so I’m proud how Liberal Democrats have always led the way in putting the environment at the heart of our campaigns.

Across the country Labour and the Conservatives too often sit on their hands while our green spaces are sold off to the highest bidder and our children breathe dangerous polluted air.

In contrast, the Liberal Democrat environment record in local government is unbeatable, whether it’s delivering the country’s first clean air zone outside of London to topping the country’s leaderboard for recycling rates.

So if you want to get things done in your community and you want your local environment protected, vote Liberal Democrat.

 

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Joe Bourke
    Ireland's experience since independence can furnish lessons for Scotland. Much the same economic arguments were put forward by unionists v nationalists at the t...
  • bandar bola sbobet
    I think that is one of the most important info for me. And i am glad studying your article. However want to remark on few basic things, The website style is won...
  • David Raw
    Liberal Democrats in Scotland may be interested to know there is a petition available asking Europe to keep a place warm for Scotland in the event of independen...
  • Peter Martin
    @ David Raw, The funding by central Govt shouldn't be calculated on the basis of increased relative population levels being a reason for increased level of f...
  • Michael 1
    @Peter Martin "So how much of this was due to Government and how much was due to our collective mood as a society that we just didn’t want the restrictions...