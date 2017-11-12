ALDC

ALDC’s by-election report – 9 November 2017

By | Sat 11th November 2017 - 12:30 pm
Fareham BC, Stubbington – Lib Dem gain from UKIP
LD Jim Forest 1185 [55.2%; +32.4%]
Con 769 [35.8%; +6.1%]
UKIP 117 [5.4%; -37.9%]
Lab 76 [3.5%; -0.5%]
A massive congratulations to Jim Forest and the team in Fareham for a smashing gain, capitalising on UKIP’s continuedly rapid electoral decline. Having a popular local candidate always helps of course and this will be Jim’s third term in Stubbington. His campaign was largely based off his excellent record as a local champion and protecting the standards of the local area from Tory cuts.
Camden LB, Gospel Oak – Labour hold

 
Lab 1,144 [57.5%; +10.5%]
LD Jill Fraser 510 [25.7%; +18.7%]
Con 303 [15.2%; -2.4%]
EDP 31 [1.6%; +1.6%]
Grn 0 [[0.0%; -15.3%]]
UKIP 0 [[0.0%; -10.1%]]
TUSC 0 [[0.0%; -3.1%]]
Next to the first of two by-elections in London, a big thank you to Jill Fraser and everyone in Camden for a terrific result in the second by-election in Gospel Oak this year. Jill is the former mayor of Camden and her local popularity was enough to take second on a big swing towards us. This is exactly what we want to see heading into next May, with the potential to gain back lots of ground all over London, especially given the capital’s feelings toward the EU!
Wandsworth LBC, Thamesfield – Conservative hold
Con 1,910 [48.9%; -0.4%]
Lab 1,101 [28.2%; +10.0%]
LD Ryan Mercer 619 [15.9%; +5.3%]
Grn 275 [7.0%; -9.2%]
UKIP 0 [[0.0%; -5.7%]]
Staying in London, well done and thanks to Ryan Mercer for a very good showing in the electorally (and otherwise i’m sure!) fascinating council of Wandsworth.
 A flagship Tory council since the 70s, Wandsworth has seen a particulary stark difference between its record at local and general elections, with Labour winning Tooting and Battersea in June, as well as coming very close to unseating Justine Greening in Putney. Given these results Labour will probably be a bit disappointed with this result, given if this swing was repeated in May they wouldn’t come close to taking the council, which shows the Tories supposed weakness in London in that it’s even considered a possibility. It’s also a pretty good sign that we weren’t squeezed in the face of a massive Labour campaign!
High Peak BC, Limestone Peak – Conservative hold
Con 261 [53.7%; +3.4%]
Lab 133 [27.4%; +0.6%]
LD Alistair Forbes 58 [11.9%; +11.9%]
Green 34 [7.0%; +7.0%]
UKIP 0 [[0.0%; -23.0%]]
Up to the Peak District (and quite literally in this case, with the entire ward being at least 1000m above sea level!) and a big thank you to Alistair Forbes for flying the flag for us. Another happy example of our trend of having candidates where we didn’t previously since the general election!
Flintshire CC, Buckley Bistre West – Labour hold
Lab 398 [53.9%; +4.8]
Ind 110 [14.9%; +14.9%]
Ind 86 [11.7%; +11.7%]
LD Gren James 85 [11.5%; -23.0%]
Con 59 [8.0%; +8.0%]
Ind 0 [[0.0%; -16.4%]]
Finally to Wales where we thank Gren James for standing in Buckley. Sadly it seems the independent candidates split our vote in a seat with Lib Dem representation and where local candidates play a big role in electoral success.
That’s your lot for this week, next time we have a whopping 10 by-elections, including a defence in Eden. See you then!

* ALDC is the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners

