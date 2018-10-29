ALDE Party expel Catalan member party

At an Extraordinary Council Meeting, held in Brussels, the ALDE Party announced the expulsion of its Catalan member party, PDeCAT, issuing the following press release;

Delegates from more than one third of the ALDE Party full members convened in Brussels on 27 October 2018 for an extraordinary Council Meeting. With a majority of 2/3 of the votes cast, the Council took the decision to expel PDeCAT (Parti Democratica, Catalonia) from ALDE Party membership, effective immediately. This decision does not imply any position of the ALDE Party on internal Spanish political affairs. The ALDE Party keeps its door open to any new liberal and democratic political movements from Catalonia that may want to join us in the future. The ALDE Party urges all political actors to engage in dialogue to enable a sustainable solution.

The grounds for the expulsion were that senior figures in the Party and, in particular its predecessor, CDC, were involved in significant corruption, potentially bringing the ALDE Party into disrepute.

Chair of the Liberal Democrat Federal International Relations Committee, Robert Woodthorpe-Browne, noted on Twitter;

Very sad at overwhelming vote to expel Catalan liberal party PDeCAT from ALDE Party. They did not help themselves by failing to send a top Board member to argue their case. Instead a brilliant young member spoke well, but with no concrete evidence of commitment from his leaders — R Woodthorpe Browne (@robertbrowne1) October 27, 2018

confirming that the Liberal Democrat delegation had not voted in support of the Catalans.

No ALDE Party Member has been expelled in recent times on grounds other than inability to pay its membership fee or cessation of existence.