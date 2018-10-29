The Budget – Lib Dems react

Senior Lib Dems have attacked the Budget as insufficient to end austerity. In a post on the party website, Vince set out what Lib Dems want to see in a “People’s Budget”:

We would: Secure the future of our NHS, focusing on social care and mental health with an extra £6bn per year, funded through a penny in the pound on income tax.

with an extra £6bn per year, funded through a penny in the pound on income tax. Improve living standards for 9.6m parents and children, by reversing George Osborne’s cuts to the “work allowance” under Universal Credit, costing £3bn.

by reversing George Osborne’s cuts to the “work allowance” under Universal Credit, costing £3bn. Invest an extra £2.8bn in to the schools budget, by reversing the Government’s proposed cuts to school funding.

by reversing the Government’s proposed cuts to school funding. Scrap business rates – replacing them with a tax on land values known as the Commercial Landowner Levy. The reformed system would increase incentives to invest in new equipment and renovations, and cut taxes for businesses in nine out of ten English local authorities.

– replacing them with a tax on land values known as the Commercial Landowner Levy. The reformed system would increase incentives to invest in new equipment and renovations, and cut taxes for businesses in nine out of ten English local authorities. Reverse Conservative cuts to Corporations Tax – still leaving the UK with the lowest rate of corporation tax in the G7.

– still leaving the UK with the lowest rate of corporation tax in the G7. Work with the EU to crack down on tax avoidance by the tech titans, and working to secure agreement on taxing multi-nationals’ profits.

by the tech titans, and working to secure agreement on taxing multi-nationals’ profits. Reform wealth taxation – bringing capital gains and dividend taxes into line with income taxes, removing the most generous pension tax reliefs from the highest earners, and replacing the inheritance tax system with a fairer lifetime transfer tax.

Vince has been doing the media round, telling LBC:

.@VinceCable tells @LBC The Chancellor is spending billions on preparing fo no deal, that is just money down the drain that should be spent on public services — Lib Dem Press Office (@LibDemPress) October 29, 2018

And here he is on the BBC:

.@VinceCable: With growth remaining stubbornly low and Brexit weighing down our economy, it is clear the big problems are still to be tackled. It was a sticking plaster Budget when major surgery lies ahead. #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/gdKNvqCYcd — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) October 29, 2018

It’s fair to say that Layla Moran was underwhelmed by the Brexit coin:

A 50p Brexit coin huh? That’s it. Proof the Treasury are all out of ideas. Official policy is now literally: Ooh look! Shiny thing! — Layla Moran (@LaylaMoran) October 29, 2018

And the former teacher was not impressed with what the Chancellor had to offer schools:

Chancellor says each school to get a sum equivalent to approx 10k per primary and 50k per secondary to cover the ‘little extras’. By little extras does he mean TAs, teachers, SEND support, crumbling buildings, NI constitutions ans apprenticeship levy? Insulting. #budget — Layla Moran (@LaylaMoran) October 29, 2018

For the Welsh Liberal Democrats, Leader Jane Dodds saw a missed opportunity.

The announcement of £120m for the North Wales Growth Deal and progress towards the Mid-Wales Growth Deal is welcome, but not nearly enough. Wales needs transformational North and Mid Wales Growth Deals to be signed, not just promised. However, the announcements of an extra £550m for the Welsh Government over the next three years and more money for Universal Credit fall far, far short of what is needed. The UK Government must entirely reverse the cuts they made to Universal Credit in 2015 and give the Welsh Government a meaningful budget increase. The hugely damaging impact Brexit will have on the UK’s public finances, costs that could reach £80 billion a year in the event of no deal – risk turning today’s Budget into a sideshow. Welsh Liberal Democrats demanded better than this. We needed a Budget that gave people fairer taxes and better public services, and a final say on the Brexit deal. Today, we got neither.

In Scotland, Willie Rennie said Brexit was overshadowing the Budget: