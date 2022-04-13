Alex Cole-Hamilton launches Scottish Lib Dems local government campaign

Alex Cole-Hamilton and Lib Dem spokespeople and council candidates went up to the top of Calton Hill, overlooking Edinburgh city centre to launch our local government election campaign today.

Here he is talking to the BBC calling for a cut to VAT, the SNP Government to cut rail fares as it has just taken over the Scotrail franchise and insulation for every home in Scotland.

WATCH: at the Scottish Liberal Democrat campaign launch @agcolehamilton spoke to the BBC. We want to see a power surge to our councils away from Holyrood. We also want to see VAT cut to 17.5%, giving families £600, to combat the cots of living crisis. pic.twitter.com/fCYrEW1GJR — Scottish Lib Dems (@scotlibdems) April 13, 2022

The themes of the campaign are set out in the party’s Party Political Broadcast, starring Alex, Deputy Leader Wendy Chamberlain and her gorgeous cocker spaniel Tamlyn. Wendy asked people to vote Lib Dem to get someone who cares about you and your community.

The party is looking to increase its number of councillors from the 67 elected in 2017 and hope to make gains in places like Edinburgh, Perth and the Highlands.