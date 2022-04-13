The Voice

Alex Cole-Hamilton launches Scottish Lib Dems local government campaign

By | Wed 13th April 2022 - 8:25 pm

Alex Cole-Hamilton and Lib Dem spokespeople and council candidates went up to the top of Calton Hill, overlooking Edinburgh city centre to launch our local government election campaign today.

Here he is talking to the BBC  calling for a cut to VAT, the SNP Government to cut rail fares as it has just taken over the Scotrail franchise and insulation for every home in Scotland.

The themes of the campaign are set out in the party’s Party Political Broadcast, starring Alex, Deputy Leader Wendy Chamberlain and her gorgeous cocker spaniel Tamlyn.  Wendy asked people to vote Lib Dem to get someone who cares about you and your community.

The party is looking to increase its number of councillors from the 67 elected in 2017 and hope to make gains in places like Edinburgh, Perth and the Highlands.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Yeovil Yokel
    Cat: "I don't think much of this new milkman."...
  • Yeovil Yokel
    Ed: "Does your cat bite?" Ms. Allden: "No, my cat does not bite." Ed: (Attempts to stroke cat, cat bites finger). "I thought you said your cat does n...
  • Yeovil Yokel
    "I thought I would find you here, Professor McGonagall"....
  • Yeovil Yokel
    Ed is taking the knee....
  • Jennie (she/her)
    I don't know where you've had that finger, human, but I'm not impressed...