Alex Cole-Hamilton’s New Year Message

Alex Cole-Hamilton committed the Scottish Liberal Democrats to fighting for the issues the Scottish people care about, such as the climate emergency and violence against women and girls, and help for those suffering from Long Covid in 2023. He paid tribute to health workers and said that Scots would overcome the challenges we face.

Here is his message in full:

As we approach the end of another year, I wanted to take a moment to reflect on the twelve months that have just passed.

A year ago, while we were allowed to spend the holidays with our families and loved ones, we were still facing the emergence of Omicron and accessing pubs and bars still required ineffective Covid ID cards.

Now, thanks to the dedicated staff of our National Health Service and all those who served as vaccinators we have seen real progress both in Scotland and across the world in our fight against the pandemic and it is this which has allowed us to get back to some kind of normality.

This year has been a trying one for healthcare workers around the world, and we are incredibly grateful for their tireless efforts to keep us safe and healthy. Your hard work and dedication has not gone unnoticed, and Scottish Liberal Democrats will continue to support you and campaign for investment in the NHS and its staff to ensure it has the resources it needs to continue serving our communities.

In the new year, my party will continue to work across party lines to help find a way forward for our country. From tackling domestic violence to mental health to the climate emergency, the biggest issues facing the people of Scotland need to be give the time and attention they deserve.

In the wake of the Supreme Court verdict, that should mean the SNP putting a pin in their latest bid to break up the UK and spending the £20m they have set aside on programmes that really need it. If I were First Minister, I would be using this money to treble the budget set aside to support the 200,000 Scots who are suffering from long Covid.

Our role as an opposition party is to offer solutions as much as criticism and that’s what I’ve tried to do in my first full calendar year as party leader. Whatever comes next, as we move into the new year, I want to remind all Scots that we are strong and resilient. As a nation we have faced challenges before, and we will overcome them again. Let us embrace the opportunities that the new year brings for reforming the UK and setting it on a new path towards a better, brighter future for all.

I hope you have a very happy new year.