Daisy Cooper on the “Zoom parliament”

Daisy Cooper features prominently in a Guardian article about four new MPs and parliament during the Covid restrictions.
Daisy comments:
For a long time we were a Zoom parliament, which means you don’t bump into people in the corridors, or in the tea room or in the voting lobbies. But that is starting to develop now.
Fellow MP Amy Callaghan says:
One of the very first things that struck me when I arrived was that I was given a hook for my sword.
You can read the full article here.
* News Meerkat - keeping a look-out for Liberal Democrat news. Meerkat photo by Paul Walter
“Fellow MP Amy Callaghan says…”
…not sure this website should be making reference to the SNP MP who took Jo Swinson’s East Dunbartonshire seat in 2015.