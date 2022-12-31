Ed Davey

Ed Davey’s New Year message

By | Sat 31st December 2022 - 11:00 am

Happy New Year! There’s a lot to look back on fondly in 2022:

  • The wonderful Jubilee street parties that brought communities together after so long kept apart by Covid.
  • The Lionesses brought football home at Wembley, and the men’s team put on a brilliant run at the World Cup too.
  • And another fantastic by-election victory for the Liberal Democrats!

But it has been a very difficult year too:

  • Vladimir Putin’s appalling war that has claimed the lives of thousands of brave Ukrainians.
  • Political chaos in the Conservative party, inflicting economic chaos on the rest of us.
  • And, of course, the very sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. The end of a truly magnificent reign.

The New Year is an opportunity to turn the page and look ahead. And although things are tough for millions, I sense change is possible – so I look to the New Year with hope and optimism.

In 2023, we can look forward to a truly historic and joyful occasion for our family of nations: the coronation of our new King. Another chance for people to come together and celebrate in our communities and – hopefully – under clear skies.

So for 2023, I wish you and your family all the best. Let’s hope it’s a year of fresh starts – in more ways than one.

* Ed Davey is the MP for Kingston & Surbiton and Leader of the Liberal Democrats

3 Comments

  • George Thomas 31st Dec '22 - 12:14pm

    Do we think he mentioned the Windsor royal family enough?

  • Kevin Hawkins 31st Dec '22 - 1:32pm

    “Vladimir Putin’s appalling war that has claimed the lives of thousands of brave Ukrainians.”

    Plus of course the lives of many brave Russians. And yes, I know they shouldn’t be in the Ukraine, but that’s not really their fault is it?

