Happy New Year! There’s a lot to look back on fondly in 2022:
- The wonderful Jubilee street parties that brought communities together after so long kept apart by Covid.
- The Lionesses brought football home at Wembley, and the men’s team put on a brilliant run at the World Cup too.
- And another fantastic by-election victory for the Liberal Democrats!
But it has been a very difficult year too:
- Vladimir Putin’s appalling war that has claimed the lives of thousands of brave Ukrainians.
- Political chaos in the Conservative party, inflicting economic chaos on the rest of us.
- And, of course, the very sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. The end of a truly magnificent reign.
The New Year is an opportunity to turn the page and look ahead. And although things are tough for millions, I sense change is possible – so I look to the New Year with hope and optimism.
In 2023, we can look forward to a truly historic and joyful occasion for our family of nations: the coronation of our new King. Another chance for people to come together and celebrate in our communities and – hopefully – under clear skies.
So for 2023, I wish you and your family all the best. Let’s hope it’s a year of fresh starts – in more ways than one.
* Ed Davey is the MP for Kingston & Surbiton and Leader of the Liberal Democrats
Do we think he mentioned the Windsor royal family enough?
“political chaos in the Conservative party, inflicting economic chaos on the rest of us.”
– This was very much as a result of Brexit and certainly exacerbated by Brexit. 2022 is the year in which the damage from from a dogmatic Brexit became self-evident.
Why didn’t Ed reference this? The Guardian was kind enough to include Ed Davey’s New Year message along with that of Starmer in a piece that put Sunak’s message in its headline, but only as an echo of Starmer’s message. This was another opportunity to gain attention by having something different to say.
For 2023, can we look forward to an upturn in our polling? – Ed Davey, this is a question for you to address.
“Vladimir Putin’s appalling war that has claimed the lives of thousands of brave Ukrainians.”
Plus of course the lives of many brave Russians. And yes, I know they shouldn’t be in the Ukraine, but that’s not really their fault is it?