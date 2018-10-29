All Party Parliamentary Group on Land Value Capture calls for urgent action on housing crisis

Tacking the housing crisis requires a concerted cross-party effort at all levels of government from Downing Street to the parish council.

The All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) report Capturing Land Value for the Public Benefit to be published on 31st October 2018 says:

There needs to be greater devolution of Land Value Capture mechanisms to mayoral and local authorities. Following the announcement by the Prime Minister of the government’s intention to remove the cap on local authority borrowing, consideration should be given to a netting of land assets from existing prudential borrowing limits; reform of the 1961 Land Compensation Act, to provide for public acquisition of land at close to existing use values; replacement of business rates with site value rating; and making council tax more proportional to land rental values.

The report calls for:

• The enacting of legislation with a view to devolving powers, enabling Mayoral and local authorities to deliver necessary infrastructure and housing.

• Coupled with the announced removal of the cap on local authority borrowing, netting off of land assets against overall public sector borrowing limits.

• Reform of the Land Compensation Act of 1961 in order to make it possible to meet the goal of building at least 300,000 new homes each year.

• Collaboration between central and local government to facilitate the public acquisition of land, at prices as close as possible to existing use values.

• The assembly of land for affordable residential development.

• Local authority access to finance for new home construction.

• A rapid increase in the supply of truly affordable housing.

• An increased focus on collection of land rents for the public purse.

• The reform of current property taxes – Council Tax and Business Rates.

The APPG was officially inaugurated in February 2018 to create a forum for Parliamentarians and interested stakeholders to discuss and develop innovative proposals to capture increases in land value, for the public benefit.

The first report of the APPG on Land Value Capture will be presented by the Chair of the group, Sir Vince Cable MP; Vice-Chairs Ruth Cadbury MP, Caroline Lucas MP; and David Drew MP.

Sir Vince Cable MP said;

Evidence submitted to the inquiry has demonstrated that Land Value Capture and collection of annual ground rents has the potential to deliver a far-reaching impact on enabling housing development; on recovering the cost of public works; on stabilising house prices, incentivising downsizing for (mostly older) property owners; and importantly, reducing income and wealth disparities.

Vice-Chair, Kevin Hollinrake MP said:

3.6 million people in the UK live in poverty after housing costs and young people were spending three times more of their income on housing compared to their counterparts in the 1960s. Gains should be shared more fairly between landowners and communities. This is the principle behind land value capture.

Liberal Democrats have already adopted site value rating for business rates at the 2018 autumn conference. Next year it is hoped that progress can be made across all parties with the reforms highlighted in this report.

* Joe is a Vice-Chair of Hounslow Liberal Democrats, Chair of ALTER and PPC for Brentford and Isleworth