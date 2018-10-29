Clegg and Alexander are pioneers for global Liberal Democracy

Let us put aside for a moment the cries of greed, hypocrisy and astonishment at Nick Clegg’s decision to take his job at Facebook and examine what it means for the cause of liberal democracy.

Facebook, together with other social media outlets, is one of two new forces upending the world order and the way we think.

The other is authoritarianism, led by China, where many countries now see government not accountable to an electorate as preferable to the muddled unpredictability of Western-style democracy.

The Liberal Democrats have two of their most senior figures in each of those camps.

Two years before Nick Clegg joined Facebook, Danny Alexander, formerly number two at the Treasury, took the job as Britain’s representative at the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, a new vehicle that is central to the Belt and Road Initiative, Beijing’s expansionary global building project,

Both Clegg and Alexander are uniquely qualified for their roles because of their five years in coalition. They have long, gritty, front-line experience in stopping policies of extremism go too far. Both are men of integrity whom I expect to walk if they felt they could no longer influence policy and stop bad things happening.

In Clegg’s case we should see Facebook act against social media hate posts and the like as well as paying more tax. In Alexander’s case, China is learning to adhere to banking and development standards that match international criteria, with less corruption and cutting corners and tighter due diligence.

Liberal Democrats have a tendency to beat themselves up too much when things go wrong, and much of it is to do with how stories are told.

On the one hand, the two architects of the disastrous coalition have abandoned Britain to take the high-income non-liberal shilling. On the other, Clegg and Alexander are embedding their values, which are our values, into two of the world’s most powerful institutions, and if they were not well-paid, they would not earn enough peer-level respect to get their seats at the top tables.

When finished, they could return to Britain, refreshed with new experience, and rejoin the fray here.

Liberal democracy is being battered on many fronts. There are hundreds, if not thousands, to fight the Exit from Brexit campaign, but only a handful qualified to sit at tables of power within Facebook and China.

* Humphrey Hawksley is an author and journalist, specializing in international affairs, and on the executive of the Hammersmith and Fulham Party