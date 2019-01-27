Alleviating poverty in our country. How should Liberal Democrats aim to help?

Should Universal Credit simply be abolished? That’s not our policy. .Perhaps we should replace it with a new benefit, National Credit, as suggested here recently by Michael BG. But how about abolishing the Department for Work and Pensions?

That is the radical idea just advanced by a man who worked in national mental health policy for more than ten years, and who latterly was seconded to the DWP for 18 months to advise on mental health across a range of policy issues.

Tom Pollard of the think-tank Demos has written a short paper, Pathways from Poverty: A case for institutional reform, published by Demos this month. He writes that the Government should consider abolishing the department after its failure to help ill and disabled people out of poverty. He maintains that the DWP is “institutionally and culturally incapable of making the reforms needed to deliver better outcomes for society’s most vulnerable.”

Referencing the post-war Beveridge social contract, he declares that modern governments have failed to deliver a parallel radical agenda. Specifically, he complains that the DWP has a ‘benefit lens’ where case-handlers perceive employment as a condition for receiving benefits, rather than as a means for enabling claimants to pursue fulfilling work. Speaking at a recent Demos discussion with industry experts and senior parliamentarians, he maintained that for many claimants the problems were not a question of their motivation, but of their disability or illness that impeded their securing work.

His conclusions recall points made by the UN Special Rapporteur Philip Alston, whose hard-hitting report was discussed in LDV articles on November19 and 28 and December 2.

Philip Alston observed a ‘command and control’ approach to Universal Credit which imposed harsh sanctions which the evidence tended to show were counter-productive. He too referred to elements of the Beveridge contract having been overturned, inflicting misery on the poor and the disabled. While discussing practical needs such as the restoration of local authority services, with the viewpoint of a compassionate outsider he also deplored what he saw as a decline in British traditional values of compassion and concern for everyone.

Liberal Democrats already hold and continue to develop excellent policies to alleviate poverty. Abolishing DWP is worth consideration. But we also surely need to take a lead in challenging the culture which has allowed our society’s decline in values. Why, for example, in the debates over Brexit, is it not trumpeted that the poorest in our society will be the worst affected if the country grows poorer? Similarly, it seems left to the letter-pages of the Guardian to exhibit the kind of misery already inflicted by callous practice on some benefit claimants. This recent letter from a person with disabilities and illness who withheld their name read in part:

I have just been through the ordeal that the government say is an easy transition to the new universal credit, The past five weeks have been one of the most stressful periods of my life. On Monday my universal credit was awarded, leaving me £93.58 per four weeks worse off compared with the employment support allowance and housing benefit that I had. This now means a choice of food, heat or transportation. I already had to budget just £20 per week for food before the reduction in my benefits. As for heating, I could only afford to put the heating on when my flat is below 10 degrees Celsius, and only raising it to 12 degrees.

Liberal Democrats surely ought to be the voice of the poorest, most ill and most disadvantaged individuals of our society, and be shouting for them. I believe we should now campaign for a national renewal of the traditional caring values of our society as well as for all the practical measures required, to avoid the ‘alienated society’ to which Philip Alston fears Britain is heading.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.