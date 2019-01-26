Paul Walter

Puzzling and concerning events in the USA which mark, perhaps, a watershed

By | Sat 26th January 2019 - 3:33 pm

Embed from Getty Images

One has to ask what has been achieved by the longest partial government shut-down in US history. Thousands of devoted federal workers had a grim Christmas and January, many of them resorting to food-banks and second jobs.

And now it is over – Donald Trump has hoisted the white flag. His stalwart supporter Lou Dobbs observed that Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, “has just whipped the president of the United States”.

It has all been complete madness. The video below shows Senator Michael Bennet (Democrat – Colorado) making perhaps the most passionate speech I have ever seen. It is worth listening to at least the first ten minutes. It perfectly captures the insanity of the Donald Trump’s shutdown. It is such a brilliant speech that the video has now had more than 11 million hits and is the most watched congressional speech in the entire 40 year history of C-Span!

But perhaps a glimmer of good emerges from the terrible human pain which this shutdown inflicted on federal workers. Donald Trump has at last been humbled. He tried to beat Nancy Pelosi, but he lost.

So perhaps some semblance of common sense can now reign across the governance of the USA.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

2 Comments

  • John Marriott 26th Jan '19 - 4:09pm

    Senator Bennet’s delivery has something of Bill Clinton about it. Yes, it was very inspiring. However now is not the time to gloat, although there can’t be many LDV contributors who wouldn’t view Trump’s latest climbdown with a good dose of Shadenfreude. I too hope that “some semblance of common sense can now reign across the governance of the USA” as, from a selfish point of view, I am due to visit distant relatives for the first time in New York and Washington DC in early April and hope to visit a few places that have been closed during the shutdown. Perhaps we could voice the same hope for our own beleaguered system of governance.

  • David Becket 26th Jan '19 - 4:43pm

    Very inspiring, much of that could be addressed to the current situation in our government, if we had anybody to deliver it so effectively.
    What was also demonstrated was the civilised atmosphere in which the speech was delivered. The Senators have room to work, not sitting in each others laps, and in the 24 minutes not a single interruption. Our government is not fit for purpose.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Becket 26th Jan - 4:43pm
    Very inspiring, much of that could be addressed to the current situation in our government, if we had anybody to deliver it so effectively. What...
  • User AvatarArnold Kiel 26th Jan - 4:42pm
    The trouble with compromise in this case is that it would mean leaving, the wrong choice. The right choice, to remain, logically cannot concede anything...
  • User AvatarSean Hagan 26th Jan - 4:40pm
    @David Evans - absolutely agree with your conclusion! @Stimpson - I obviously understand what you imply, but think that you should also clarify exactly what...
  • User AvatarYeovil Yokel 26th Jan - 4:39pm
    "Yes, a Brexit, even with a deal, will make us poorer; but I, for one, would accept that if we could just move on". Sorry,...
  • User AvatarSean Hagan 26th Jan - 4:09pm
    @Joseph Bourke “If electoral majorities are the measure of a good leader .... Winning elections is ultimately the test that any political leader must pass...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 26th Jan - 4:09pm
    Senator Bennet’s delivery has something of Bill Clinton about it. Yes, it was very inspiring. However now is not the time to gloat, although there...