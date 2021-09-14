ALTER Fringe – Simulating a LVT funded Universal Basic Income.

Action for Land Taxation & Economic Reform (ALTER) will hold its conference fringe on Sunday, 19th September 2021 13:05 to 14:15. The theme of the fringe is simulating a land value tax funded Universal Basic Income.



A presentation followed by Q&A’s will be made by Nikhil Woodruff, technical lead at the UBI Center, a think tank researching universal basic income policies. He is also the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at PolicyEngine. Other contributors to the research include Max Ghenis president of the UBI Center, and co-founder and CEO of PolicyEngine and Charles Bauman, research assistant at the UBI Center.





“As early as the 13th century, philosophers have proposed that members of society have a right to subsistence and a right to the commons. We trace these ideas from the English Charter of the Forest (1217) to Thomas Paine’s Agrarian Justice (1797), finally to a policy manifestation of the idea: a universal basic income (UBI) funded by a land value tax (LVT). We discuss the theoretical economic effects of an LVT-funded UBI and the concentration of land wealth in the UK. Using the open source OpenFisca UK microsimulation model, we report the distributional effects of such a policy in the UK. We find that a LVT-UBI would reduce poverty and inequality, and discuss the misalignment between income and wealth that can distort traditional approaches to measuring this reform. We conclude with a demonstration of PolicyEngine UK, a web application that allows anyone to reform the UK tax and benefit reform and see the impact on the UK and their own household, and preview our plans to add LVT to PolicyEngine.”



Land Value Tax (LVT) is a levy on the unimproved value of land, it disregards the value of building, personal property and other improvements to real estate. LVT has been referred to as “the perfect tax” and the economic efficiency of a Land Value Tax has been known since the eighteenth century. LVT is a progressive tax in that the tax burden falls on titleholders in proportion to the value of locations, the ownership of which is highly correlated with overall wealth and income.

Land Value Tax would be payable each year depending on the location and size of a plot. We advocate that it should replace some existing taxes. It should not add to the overall tax burden, its purpose is to shift tax away from income taxes. Land means the site alone. A vacant plot in a row of houses would be taxed the same as a similar built-on plot. It taxes the size and location of the plot. It does not tax buildings or other works.

There are three strong arguments for the tax. It is socially just. It is the best way of financing infrastructure. And it is economically efficient.



ALTER will also be running an informational video at our online exhibition stand. We hope to meet members online at conference. Do please visit the Lib Dems ALTER website for more information.

The ALTER AGM will follow the fringe meeting from 14:30 on Zoom. To join Click here

* Joe is a member of Hounslow Liberal Democrats and Chair of ALTER.