An Autumn election the Liberals should win

This autumn, there will be general election. It will pit liberalism against conservatism. It will dictate who will be in power for the next few years. No, I’m not talking about the UK (although it is highly likely too), I’m talking about Canada. 

Four years on from Trudeau’s barn-storming election result, Canadians will return to the polls to elect their new government. The polls see the Liberals neck-and-neck with the Conservatives, so the election in October should be an interesting one. 

The poster boy of progressive politics has had a difficult 2019, after enjoying a three-year honeymoon period. His Carbon Tax has fallen flat across many of the ‘Prairie’ provinces, and his plans for a Trans Mountain Pipeline have seen many critics question his promise to Indigenous people and the environment. He also appeared to throw two of his ministers, Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott, under the bus for the SNC-Lavalin affair. 

In spite of this, Canadians should focus on his enormous successes. One million new jobs since 2015, roll out of the Canadian Child Benefit, record investment in transit, banning single-use plastics, tax cuts for the middle class (paid for by the top 1%), legalising marijuana, a strengthened Canada Pension Plan, as well as trade agreements with trans-Pacific partners, Europe, and the US and Mexico (USMCA). Imagine we had had similar policies in the UK over the last 4 years!

While he’s still seen across the globe as a highly popular statesman, he has a struggle on his hands to get re-elected. Regional elections since then in Liberal strongholds, such as the Atlantic provinces, have seen the Liberals lose ground. However, when Canadians enter the poll stations for the Federal Election, they have the real question over who they think best represents them, Trudeau or Conservative leader, Andrew Scheer. 

In 2015, the Liberals won 184 seats out of 338 (up from 34 in 2011), they need 170 for a majority. The provinces to watch for this election will be Quebec (where they face pressure from the nationalists), Ontario (where the Conservatives are strong), and British Columbia (where the left-wing NDP will look to gain ground). The Liberals wiped-out the other parties in 2015 in areas such as Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. For the Liberals to win a majority, they’ll need to enjoy similar success. 

With less than 3 months to go until the election, and with the Tories already starting their negative campaigning, the Liberals have it all to do to keep Trudeau in power. With the Lib Dems feeling a bounce in support and popularity at the moment, hopefully our sister party across the Atlantic will feel a similar phenomenon this ‘fall’. 

* Jonathan Adcock is a Lib Dem member in Bath. He has a keen interest in Canadian politics.

