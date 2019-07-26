Referendums: Getting it right next time

No one needs any help demonstrating the problems with the current ad–hoc manner in which the UK conducts referendums.

But while it might be tempting to argue that the best solution is simply to stop having them, there are problems with that approach.

First, I’m not at all sure it is politically sensible, or intellectually honest, to say that since lies, fraud, and gross misconduct constituted the bulk of the Brexit campaign the solution is simply to have no more referendums. There have been lies, fraud, and misconduct in political campaigns since electoral politics began. The solution has always been to find better ways to conduct the campaigns, not to scrap the practice.

The Liberal Democrats are a party fundamentally committed to opening up political discourse, and to doing so responsibly. Referendums are fraught with peril and, ironically, run the risk of being distinctly undemocratic, but that does not mean there cannot be a role for them as part of a broader expansion of legitimate political expression.

And as recent votes in Ireland have shown, to take one example, referendums can play a crucial role in securing progressive social gains.

As another example, here in Massachusetts, where I now live, voters last November defeated by an overwhelming majority an attempt by fundamentalist Christian groups to repeal a law designed to protect transgender people by allowing them to use the restroom of their choice in any building open to the public.

By permitting the question and conducting the referendum, voters had the opportunity to affirm the actions of their legislature and governor and stop in its tracks the type of hate and fear that festers when it can pretend to a legitimacy it does not possess.

Wary of referendums as I am, I’m not proposing a radical overhaul of the UK political system to allow for the types of confirmatory votes we hold here in Massachusetts, where we can also vote by referendum to instruct the legislature to introduce legislation.

Massachusetts, incidentally, makes it much harder to initiate a referendum question than do many U.S. states and, in many cases, and wisely so as the government problems caused in referendum-happy states such as California help demonstrate.

Referendums shouldn’t happen often.

They should only happen with good reason.

But there are times when they might well be appropriate.

It might be a long time before the UK should have one again—setting aside the possibility of needing one to fix the Brexit balls up—but the continuing mess the last go around caused might, ironically, make this the moment to push for including in the next election manifesto the promise to propose legislation that would go a long way toward securing a practical way to integrate referendums into the United Kingdom’s democratic practices, while preventing the massive damage reckless referendum mongering can create.

Such legislation would also make it almost impossible for future prime ministers to pull a Cameron and call a referendum in a short-sight and ill-conceived attempt to buy off the bullies.

I would suggest that legislation establish that future referendums could be used to instruct the UK parliament so long as the following criteria are met:

An initial referendum would stipulate the outcome legislation triggered by the referendum would need to deliver and the deadline by which that legislation must have passed parliament.

To succeed, the referendum would require a plurality of the total number of votes cast and a plurality of votes cast in the majority of the constituent parts of the United Kingdom. That is, in addition to an outright plurality overall, there would also need to be a plurality of votes in favour of the proposal cast in three out of four of Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and England. By defining the requirement as a majority of regions, no change in the legislation would be required should Scotland or Northern Ireland, or both, cease to be part of the United Kingdom.

After legislation triggered by a referendum passes, a second referendum would have to be held and the legislation would take effect only if a plurality of all votes cast approved the legislation and a plurality of voters in a majority of parliamentary constituencies across the UK supported the legislation.

This proposal would mean that a successful referendum process would have required a plurality of all votes cast on two occasions, the second occasion being a vote on specific legislation detailing exactly what would happen after a confirmatory vote, and it would mean that triggering the writing of such legislation, and then its ultimate approval, would also have to have been approved by more than one part of the country in the first place and in more than half the parliamentary constituencies in the second place.

Should legislation pass parliament that was made subject to approval by referendum but that was not triggered by a referendum, the resulting referendum should be held with the requirement that it met the third bullet above to take effect.

This proposal removes advisory referendums from the equation, but if the Brexit referendum has taught us anything it is that advisory referendums are strange, unnatural, and unhelpful beasts.

It also, rightly, speaks only to UK-wide referendums, leaving to devolved authorities the manner in which they conduct referendums on their affairs.

A two-step referendum process with an intervening period for parliamentary debate would serve as a check on those who would lie, cheat, and defraud their way to an initial electoral victory. That’s a lesson we can take from the first Brexit vote: You can lie successfully, but cannot avoid being found. The problem this time is that no mechanism not being cobbled together as it goes seems to exist that allows redress.

I recognize two obvious—but I suspect solvable—gaps in this proposal: It does not establish the mechanism for calling a referendum. One idea might be to adopt a model similar to that the Massachusetts legislature is required to follow when proposing amendments to the state constitution: The legislature has to pass the exact same language including what the specific outcome will be (down to the comma) in two consecutive legislative sessions before a proposed amendment can be put on the ballot.

I also do not address what would happen if parliament failed to pass legislation in response to a referendum that had cleared the first hurdle. I can think of a couple of possible options here, perhaps the most attractive being that failure to pass legislation would automatically trigger a general election, which would, if the matter were still of importance to the voters, largely be decided on the subject of the referendum.

Referendums are not to be taken lightly.

But despite the complete fiasco of the latest one, I’m not sure it’s wise to make them impossible to hold.

* Chris Fauske, an Essex-native, is now is a resident of Massachusetts.