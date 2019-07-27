The Great Hack: What we should take away

If you have a Netflix account it’s likely you’ve already seen The Great Hack. This near two hour documentary details the Cambridge Analytica scandal and examines the wider issue of our rights to our data. For many Liberal Democrat campaigners and Pro-EU activists who have kept up with this whole scandal, what the documentary revels is not new but it leaves us with a cause that should be a natural rally for the Liberal Democrats. It creates a foundation for meaningful policy regarding the giants of Silicon Valley and how our democracy and use of social media can work in harmony with each other.

The Great Hack hints towards a potential path for the party which links our belief in economic liberalism and property rights along with our belief in privacy and personal freedom. Currently the data which we willingly leak onto social media is just skin deep for the user but behind the curtain this data is valuable information for advertisers and campaigners to ensure that the ‘right’ advertisement on visible on your Facebook or Twitter news feed. Globally this can range from the harmless like a good deal for a tent on Amazon to horrific and extreme cases where military personal in Myanmar manipulated users using Facebook to facilitate genocide towards the Rohingya people.

Every day in the UK we see thousands drawn into arguments online and very little room is left for compromise or compassion. To paraphrase Carol Cadwalladr, in an effort to connect people, these social media moguls have instead facilitated on driving us apart. This has allowed for a sense of invincibility of consequence to our words and a thin layer of anonymity where we dehumanise to an extent those we disagree with and pander to those we do. It is vital that the Liberal Democrats start to lead the charge on how we should be thinking of social media differently as this is now here to stay and will be (already is in some cases) a central part of our lives.

To start we need to explore the idea of breaking down Facebook’s monopoly of social media as Sir Vince Cable has mentioned in the past. Even though since the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke Facebook’s users took a very minor hit, those same users appeared to just simply switch to Instagram which is also owned by Facebook. Secondly we must be fighting now for a major review of our electoral law and its relation to social media especially after the Culture Committee expressed the current laws are not ‘fit for purpose’.

This second point is especially pressing considering the very real possibility of another snap General Election and what appears to be more data harvesting coming from the Conservatives since Boris Johnson’s election.

Finally we must press and fight the case that our data rights are our human rights and no company has the right to infringe upon our privacy and the trust we lend when we buy into their vision of ‘connecting people’.

Brexit’s legitimacy hung on a majority of 1.9% in June of 2016. This 1.9% is likely attributed to ‘The Persuadables’ who unknowing and without consent were subject to a manipulation and attack on the psyche in the last vital few days of the referendum campaign. As a Lib Dem in a strong leave constituency over the years of campaigning and talking with residents about Brexit some can’t remember what tipped them to vote leave, some play it off as something they’ve wanted their whole lives. Most was because their tired of the status quo and want a change and most of all. To be heard. I have listened and defended my position to the hilt and I believe if we’re to avoid anything like we have seen with Brexit and Cambridge Analytica again then we must get serious with our rights to our data or we shall be condemned to repeat history and allow ‘Fake news’ and fear drive the outcome of elections to come.

Data Rights are Human Rights.

* Joshua Hindle is the social media and press officer for Wigan, Leigh and Makerfield Liberal Democrats