The Great Hack: What we should take away

If you have a Netflix account it’s likely you’ve already seen The Great Hack. This near two hour documentary details the Cambridge Analytica scandal and examines the wider issue of our rights to our data. For many Liberal Democrat campaigners and Pro-EU activists who have kept up with this whole scandal, what the documentary revels is not new but it leaves us with a cause that should be a natural rally for the Liberal Democrats. It creates a foundation for meaningful policy regarding the giants of Silicon Valley and how our democracy and use of social media can work in harmony with each other.
The Great Hack hints towards a potential path for the party which links our belief in economic liberalism and property rights along with our belief in privacy and personal freedom. Currently the data which we willingly leak onto social media is just skin deep for the user but behind the curtain this data is valuable information for advertisers and campaigners to ensure that the ‘right’ advertisement on visible on your Facebook or Twitter news feed. Globally this can range from the harmless like a good deal for a tent on Amazon to horrific and extreme cases where military personal in Myanmar manipulated users using Facebook to facilitate genocide towards the Rohingya people.
Every day in the UK we see thousands drawn into arguments online and very little room is left for compromise or compassion. To paraphrase Carol Cadwalladr, in an effort to connect people, these social media moguls have instead facilitated on driving us apart. This has allowed for a sense of invincibility of consequence to our words and a thin layer of anonymity where we dehumanise to an extent those we disagree with and pander to those we do. It is vital that the Liberal Democrats start to lead the charge on how we should be thinking of social media differently as this is now here to stay and will be (already is in some cases) a central part of our lives.
To start we need to explore the idea of breaking down Facebook’s monopoly of social media as Sir Vince Cable has mentioned in the past. Even though since the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke Facebook’s users took a very minor hit, those same users appeared to just simply switch to Instagram which is also owned by Facebook. Secondly we must be fighting now for a major review of our electoral law and its relation to social media especially after the Culture Committee expressed the current laws are not ‘fit for purpose’.
This second point is especially pressing considering the very real possibility of another snap General Election and what appears to be more data harvesting coming from the Conservatives since Boris Johnson’s election.
Finally we must press and fight the case that our data rights are our human rights and no company has the right to infringe upon our privacy and the trust we lend when we buy into their vision of ‘connecting people’.
Brexit’s legitimacy hung on a majority of 1.9% in June of 2016. This 1.9% is likely attributed to ‘The Persuadables’ who unknowing and without consent were subject to a manipulation and attack on the psyche in the last vital few days of the referendum campaign. As a Lib Dem in a strong leave constituency over the years of campaigning and talking with residents about Brexit some can’t remember what tipped them to vote leave, some play it off as something they’ve wanted their whole lives. Most was because their tired of the status quo and want a change and most of all. To be heard. I have listened and defended my position to the hilt and I believe if we’re to avoid anything like we have seen with Brexit and Cambridge Analytica again then we must get serious with our rights to our data or we shall be condemned to repeat history and allow ‘Fake news’ and fear drive the outcome of elections to come.
Data Rights are Human Rights.
* Joshua Hindle is the social media and press officer for Wigan, Leigh and Makerfield Liberal Democrats
I watched this the other night – although I had to search to find it, which surprised me.
As you say, a lot of stuff that those of us following the news will have seen before, but often with a fresh angle. I was shocked at how the approach to the Trinidad and Tobago election was handled and how apparently effective it was in manipulating the vote.
Ultimately, this was about data rights, and while Facebook gets a lot of attention, people would be wrong to think that it’s just about Facebook, or Cambridge Analytica. The clever bit was finding ways to influence and manipulate people without them noticing they are seeing ‘adverts’ or anything associated with a political campaign. Most of us like to think we’re above such manipulation, and can see it coming, but the money spent in the advertising industry suggests even the most cautious of us are kidding ourselves.
Advertisers and campaigners will always want to use data to target their messages, and there’s nothing wrong in that as such, but we definitely need much better transparency and to update our electoral rules for the digital age.
Hi
The issue as I see it is, there will always be a sort of ‘natural’ oligopoly with regard to social media companies. I use both Facebook & Twitter, for different reasons:
Facebook is where nearly all my family & friends are. If for instance it was ‘broken’ up I would probably see where the majority of my contacts were and naturally follow the flow. I wouldn’t want to have numerous different social network accounts to keep in contact.
Twitter I use for personal interests. I have keen interest in finance/business news & issues, following the likes of CNBC, Business Insider & particular journalists and contributors. The same with politics, following as an example this site, politicians etc. I also have a keen interest in science/physics & follow institutes, NASA/JPL and particular scientists/specialists in their fields.
Utilising these two sites I am able to tailor my interests between my ‘social’ life and my ‘personal/proffesional’ preferences. Again, if there were numerous sites I would still naturally gravitate towards a site that encompassed the majority.
Another issue as I see it is cost. By introducing to much regulation, you automatically slam the door for any potential start-ups/smaller companies that may try to enter the market. The likes of Facebook & Twitter as established companies, have the revenue to employ thousands more engineers/people to analyse content & privacy.
Finally, you are assuming that those who have the power to regulate will do so in a balanced way. As we have seen time and again, it is through the power of social media that bad actors i.e. Governments, Politicians and those that wield the power, have been called to account. I’m pretty sure that there are those who would rather not be put under the spotlight, who don’t see themselves as being ‘accountable’ for their abuse of power or double standards in their life.
Overall I think social media should be held to standards within some sort of regulatory framework, but not so burdensome that those proposing it are also not held up to scrutiny and accountability for their actions. A very fine and nuanced line that will need careful consideration! 😉