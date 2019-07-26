We Lib Dems need to oppose austerity

The Liberal Democrats are the party of David Lloyd George, John Maynard Keynes and William Beveridge. We are the party that laid the foundations of the welfare state and pioneered support for Keynesian economics, which strived to create an economy of public investment in infrastructure, growth and full employment. Our party’s history is one which is staunchly against ‘slash and burn’ austerity.

Of course, during the Coalition Government, the party’s leadership supported the austerity programme of David Cameron and George Osborne. This continues to be used against us by supporters of other progressive parties, not least Labour, despite the fact that Labour also supported austerity. I hope no-one joined the Liberal Democrats to introduce the ‘bedroom tax’, support the benefits cap, cut legal aid, cut housing benefit to young people, introduce assessments for disability benefits or to support benefit sanctions. It is not a nice thought, but whether you think Coalition austerity was right or not, it has ruined people’s lives and led to thousands of preventable deaths.

Coalition austerity was not compatible with the liberalism of Lloyd George, Keynes or Beveridge and many Lib Dems opposed austerity during the Coalition Government. Since the Coalition, the party has clearly begun to move away from austerity. This began in 2015, when the Liberal Democrats opposed the Conservatives’ Welfare Bill, while Labour abstained. In the general election of 2017, our party was committed to reversing more welfare cuts than even Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party.

At our Autumn Conference last year, the ‘Demand Better’ policy motion committed the party to ‘a better society, in which everyone is supported in times of need, with an end to austerity’. Those three words, ‘end to austerity’, are absolutely essential if we are to win over more Remain voters, most of which vote for progressive parties. They are as important as the other two words for which our party is known for, ‘Stop Brexit’. Indeed, austerity has helped to fuel the rise of Brexit populism and therefore if we want to stop Brexit, we must end austerity.

It is already Liberal Democrat policy to end benefit sanctions, we must do more as a party to include the abolition of benefit sanctions in our campaigns. The party is already doing good work in opposing the Vagrancy Act and (in Manchester) opposing Labour’s ‘homeless tax’. The party already has a clear platform for social justice, not to mention that we now oppose Tory welfare reforms, such as the ‘bedroom tax’.

One area the party should look more closely at is local government. Local government spending has been slashed back in recent years. We are the party of local government; just this year we have gained over 700 new councillors. We must pledge ourselves to increasing spending on local government and on council budgets across our country.

The Liberal Democrats have a dual political tradition of radical liberalism and social democracy. Both of these traditions give us a strong foundation for opposing austerity. We must revive the radical liberal tradition of Jo Grimond and David Lloyd George. But we must also revive the social democratic tradition of Roy Jenkins and Charles Kennedy. We are a party that believes in individual liberty, the environment and reforming politics, as well as supporting social justice, public services and workers’ rights.

We Liberal Democrats must be vocal in our opposition to austerity at every opportunity. At our heart we are an anti-austerity, Keynesian party. The party has already begun to win over high-profile progressive defections, such as Chuka Umunna and Ian Kearns. We need to recognise the mistakes we made during the Coalition. We must be absolutely clear to all voters, vote Liberal Democrat to ‘Stop Brexit’ and ‘End Austerity’.

* Paul Hindley is the Northern Vice-Chair of the Social Liberal Forum and the former Chair of Blackpool and Cleveleys Liberal Democrats.