An informal Lib-Lab pact makes sense – but is it a poison chalice for the Lib Dems?

On paper, an informal Lib-Lab pact at the next General Election makes sense. Whatever you want to call it – informal, non-aggressive, unofficial, secret – an agreement is reportedly in place, and it makes political sense.

It makes political sense as we are in a unique situation. The Lib Dems and Labour have not always been on friendly terms, particularly at the local level where campaigning styles often clash, and in some constituencies and Councils they never will be. Yet at the next General Election (if it takes place in 2024) the Conservatives will have been in power for 14 years, and for all their faults, have arguably played a good electoral strategy and outmanoeuvred Labour and the Lib Dems. If the Tories are to lose their majority, it will require a united front from the opposition to target the voters disillusioned by partygate, failing to see the benefits of Brexit and unlikely to benefit from levelling up.

Labour knows they can’t take on the Tories on their own. They are unlikely to regain seats in Scotland and will face an uphill struggle to win back ‘Red Wall’ seats in traditional Labour heartlands. The Party is also facing huge funding issues, with unions slashing donations, meaning resources are thin on the ground. The Lib Dems on the other hand know they can win traditional ‘Blue Wall’ seats, as demonstrated in Chesham and Amersham and North Shropshire, to take crucial seats away from the Conservatives. And the Conservatives are worried about the local electoral machine that the Lib Dems have deployed in these by-elections. Making a speech at Conservative Spring Conference last weekend, Party Chairman Oliver Dowden said the Tories are “going to have to fight this one seat by seat… doorstep by doorstep” and that it needs “to be reminding people that the best way to tackle the cost of living locally”.

The politics therefore makes sense, but so do the numbers. The Lib Dem’s top 20 target seats – i.e. the seats where the swing needed for a Lib Dem gain are lowest – are all currently held by Conservative MPs, bar one held by the SNP (Dunbartonshire East) and one held by Labour (Sheffield Hallam). Labour’s top 20 target seats are also all currently held by Conservative MPs, apart from one held by the SNP (Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath). It means if Labour and the Lib Dems target their resources in these top 20 target seats and gain from the Conservatives, the Conservatives’ working majority of 77 votes is slashed by 76 and almost wiped out.

An agreement to ‘give way’ in target constituencies is therefore key to toppling the Conservatives. The 2019 General Election saw too many seats where Labour and the Lib Dems fought a good election campaign, splitting the vote between the two parties, and allowing the Tories to come through the middle. Wimbledon was a good example where the Lib Dems received 19,745 votes, Labour received 12,543 votes yet the Conservatives won with 20,373 votes – only 628 votes. In Kensington, Labour received 16,618 votes, the Lib Dems received 9,312 votes yet the Tories won with 16,768 votes – a majority of 150 votes.

Despite a Lib-Lab pact having a strong chance of working, if it does, it could prove to be a poison chalice for the Lib Dems. Should the General Election result in a hung Parliament, questions arise over what governance path the Lib Dems take. Burnt by the Coalition Government, a formal arrangement is likely to be off the table, but an informal agreement could be pursued – but for what? Does the Party want to be considered the partner of the Conservatives and Labour when they can’t win a majority or to be seen by the electorate as a Party in its own right? The electorate is also unforgiving of being ‘duped’ into an election pact which wasn’t clear from the outset, unaware they were voting for it. If the Lib Dems are focussed on pushing the Conservatives out of Government, a Lib-Lab pact is the way forward, but it needs to give serious consideration to what it could mean for the Party in the long-term.

* Lizzie Tomlin is a Lib Dem activist in south west London