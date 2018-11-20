Michael Taylor

An open letter to Stephen Lloyd MP

Tue 20th November 2018

Dear Mr Lloyd

I, along with many other of your fellow Liberal Democrats, have noted with considerable alarm, your intention to vote with the government on the issue of Brexit. Not only is this totally at variance with the party and the manifesto on which you fought the last General Election, but it flies in the face of your duty as an MP to vote in the best interests of your constituency and the country.

It is worth remembering the letter written by Edmund Burke MP to his constituents in which he examines the whole question of what an MP’s duty to his constituents is. Whilst it is well worth reading the whole letter the most salient point is:-

Your representative owes you, not his industry only, but his judgment; and he betrays, instead of serving you, if he sacrifices it to your opinion.

(Edmund Burke, Speech to the Electors of Bristol, 3 Nov. 1774)

I well understand your belief that you ought to keep a pledge made in the heat of an election campaign. (Though perhaps the experience of a pledge that bedevilled the party in coalition should have given you pause before making it).  However, the Brexit with which you promised to keep faith no longer exists. Instead there is an exit agreement that keeps almost none of the promises made by Brexiteers and in fact breaks one of the key promises, namely to get away from regulation by the EU. The reality is that the agreement that Mrs May wishes you to support leaves the UK having to obey all the EU rules, but having no say in their creation.

It would be perfectly respectable to say that in your judgement the agreement you are being asked to support does NOT keep faith with the result of the referendum and that you cannot support it precisely for that reason. You should also be arguing that as the representative for Eastbourne you cannot vote for a measure that will impoverish many of your constituents and the UK as a whole.

However, there is another consideration. The vote on this measure may well be close. Perhaps only a handful of votes will decide it. How would you feel if it was your vote that ensured that this government proposal went through and that you could have prevented the UK taking this disastrous step and did not? I do not believe you would be forgiven either by your electors or the party.

So, I ask you to think again. You are not a delegate for Eastbourne, bound to do as instructed, but a representative sent to Parliament to exercise your judgement after listening to the debate. I am confident that your judgement would be to remain in the EU. You should exercise that judgement and accept the consequences.

Yours sincerely

Dr Michael Taylor

(Party member for 54 years, 5 times parliamentary candidate, 22 years’ service as a district councillor)

* Dr Michael Taylor has been a party member since 1964. He is currently active in the Calderdale Party.

