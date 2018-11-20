Vince: Don’t let older generations impose their prejudices on young people

Vince did an interview last week that I expect he enjoyed more than most. The interviewer wasn’t Eddie Mair, or Andrew Neil, but his grandson Ayrton. As an ambassador for the I Will campaign , which aims to engage young people in social action, he took the chance to interview his Grandad.
Vince has always been pretty robust about how the older generation has shafted young people. He talked about how important it is for young people to get involved, engaged and to get out and vote.
Watch the video here:
My grandson and @iwill_campaign Ambassador Ayrton Cable interviews me for #iwillWeek. If you're young, please get active and involved now – it's your future at stake! pic.twitter.com/CosCCkYY6q
— Vince Cable (@vincecable) November 15, 2018
I do wish Vince would get this ageism stuff out of his system. It gets nowhere and alienates many. I always thought liberalism was supposed to be about bringing people together not dividing them.
I speak as someone just a bit older than Vince – and like many of my generation – probably more radical in my politics.
It’s time for Vince to read one of my favourite poems – by Jenny Joseph (who sadly died this year).
It is quite odd, especially considering he’s no spring chicken and was in government. It sort of reminds me of Timothy Leary saying never trust anyone over 30 years old when he was in is 40s!
@David Raw – I agree, particularly given the research done directly after the referendum (which was dissected here on LDV at the time) indicated a couple of demographics in which “the majority” voted Leave, but in all cases the margin was small 1~3%. Vince’s rhetoric would have you think the “older Generation” voted overwhelmingly for Leave…