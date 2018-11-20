Caron Lindsay

Vince: Don’t let older generations impose their prejudices on young people

By | Tue 20th November 2018 - 10:24 am

Vince did an interview last week that I expect he enjoyed more than most. The interviewer wasn’t Eddie Mair, or Andrew Neil, but his grandson Ayrton. As an ambassador for the I Will campaign , which aims to engage young people in social action, he took the chance to interview his Grandad.

Vince has always been pretty robust about how the older generation has shafted young people. He talked about how important it is for young people to get involved, engaged and to get out and vote.

Watch the video here:

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

3 Comments

  • Glenn 20th Nov '18 - 12:22pm

    David Raw
    It is quite odd, especially considering he’s no spring chicken and was in government. It sort of reminds me of Timothy Leary saying never trust anyone over 30 years old when he was in is 40s!

  • Roland 20th Nov '18 - 12:25pm

    @David Raw – I agree, particularly given the research done directly after the referendum (which was dissected here on LDV at the time) indicated a couple of demographics in which “the majority” voted Leave, but in all cases the margin was small 1~3%. Vince’s rhetoric would have you think the “older Generation” voted overwhelmingly for Leave…

