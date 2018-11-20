Vince: Don’t let older generations impose their prejudices on young people

Vince did an interview last week that I expect he enjoyed more than most. The interviewer wasn’t Eddie Mair, or Andrew Neil, but his grandson Ayrton. As an ambassador for the I Will campaign , which aims to engage young people in social action, he took the chance to interview his Grandad.

Vince has always been pretty robust about how the older generation has shafted young people. He talked about how important it is for young people to get involved, engaged and to get out and vote.

Watch the video here:

My grandson and @iwill_campaign Ambassador Ayrton Cable interviews me for #iwillWeek. If you're young, please get active and involved now – it's your future at stake! pic.twitter.com/CosCCkYY6q — Vince Cable (@vincecable) November 15, 2018

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings