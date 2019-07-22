Caron Lindsay

And our new leader is…….Jo Swinson

Mon 22nd July 2019

 

Turnout 72% which equals the Huhne vs Campbell vs Hughes contest in 2006.

In her first speech as leader, Jo said that she was a candidate for Prime Minister:

It feels like our liberal values are under attack.

We champion freedom – but Brexit will mean the next generation is less free to live, work and love across Europe.

We value openness – but Britain is in retreat, pulling up the drawbridge.

We cherish equality, so that every individual can thrive: whoever they are, whatever their background, however they worship. But this is threatened too – that shocking picture of those gay women, bloodied, attacked on a bus. And the rise in Islamophobia and anti-Semitism, in the heart of British politics.

Of course this is not confined to the UK.

Trump’s attack last week on four members of Congress, all women of colour, started with him deploying the textbook racist ‘go home’ message. By the end of the week, we saw thousands of people whipped into fervour at a rally, chanting “Send her back”.

Simply sickening, chilling. Echoes of a history we must not repeat.

Ilhan Omar is a strong woman. She will not be cowed. But my heart breaks: for every immigrant who feels less safe, for every little girl of colour who feels afraid, for every person who feels less welcome in their own country.

And I rage when Boris Johnson is more interested in sucking up to Donald Trump, than standing up for British values of decency, equality, and respect.

Tomorrow, we expect Boris Johnson will take the keys to Number 10 – but he has shown time and time again that he isn’t fit to be Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson has only ever cared about Boris Johnson. Just ask Sir Kim Darroch or Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Whether it is throwing people under the bus or writing a lie on the side of one: Britain deserves better than Boris Johnson.

And as for Corbyn’s Labour, I’ll make this quick. Any party that can’t decide where it stands on the biggest issue facing our country in generations, doesn’t deserve my time, and doesn’t deserve your vote.

We need a Prime Minister who will rise to the challenges we face, not hide away from them.
So I stand before you today, not as just as the leader of the Liberal Democrats, but as a candidate for Prime Minister.

There is no limit to my ambition for our party and for our movement.

I am ready to take our party into a general election and win it.

Jane Dodds, Welsh Lib Dem leader, congratulated Jo:

I’m thrilled to see Jo Swinson elected as our new Liberal Democrat leader. Jo is the right person to lead our party and our growing liberal movement through these turbulent and dangerous times.

Jo Swinson has long been a friend of the Welsh Liberal Democrats and of Wales. I look forward to working with Jo to fight injustice, rebuild our broken social safety net and build a thriving Welsh green economy.

As he hands over power, I’d like to pay tribute to Vince Cable’s leadership of this great party. Vince has ensured we’ve led the campaign to stop Brexit whilst reshaping this party into an electoral force once again and returning us to the forefront of British politics.

Jo will lead the country away from populism and nationalism, said Scottish Leader, Willie Rennie:

Jo Swinson is the fresh, positive new leader who will take the Liberal Democrats to greater heights by reaching out to new groups of voters and building on the success of recent elections.

Jo provides a stark contrast between the indecisive Jeremy Corbyn and chaotic Boris Johnson and will lead the country away from the forces of populism and nationalism.

Jo is not tribal and will work with others to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a country that is richer, cleaner and greener.

  • Paul Barker 22nd Jul '19 - 4:27pm

    That was the longest 7 minutes of my life…….

  • Paul Barker 22nd Jul '19 - 4:35pm

    And 101 Days to stop Brexit…..

  • Bill le Breton 22nd Jul '19 - 4:48pm

    Stunning acceptance speech – simply stunning.
    Listen in full if you haven’t had the chance to hear it live.

  • frankie 22nd Jul '19 - 4:48pm

    Enjoy the day, the hard work starts tomorrow. O remember nice seldom wins and it won’t win against this set of delusionists.

  • theakes 22nd Jul '19 - 4:55pm

    Brilliant, what a speech. Who wrote it , credit where credit is due.
    Now for Gloucester on Thursday & Brecon next week. I noticed last week that a couple of the Change/independent MPs said they were waiting to see who would be the leader. Maybe we could have an extra one or two MPs later this week from that source.

