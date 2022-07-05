And a partridge in a pear tree…

Another junior minister has resigned. That makes a total of nine resignations this evening – four Tory aides, two senior cabinet ministers, one junior minister, the trade envoy to Kenya and the vice-chair of the Conservatives. (That almost works to the tune of “The twelve days of Christmas”)
With great sadness I am resigning as Solicitor General. I won’t be doing media interviews. pic.twitter.com/8kr9ecRECg
— Alex Chalk (@AlexChalkChelt) July 5, 2022
I am very sad to be resigning as the Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Kenya with immediate effect👇 pic.twitter.com/rBKSdbMCQ7
— Theo Clarke MP (@theodoraclarke) July 5, 2022
What will tomorrow bring?
