Mary Reid

And a partridge in a pear tree…

By | Tue 5th July 2022 - 11:39 pm

Another junior minister has resigned. That makes a total of nine resignations this evening – four Tory aides, two senior cabinet ministers, one junior minister, the trade envoy to Kenya and the vice-chair of the Conservatives. (That almost works to the tune of “The twelve days of Christmas”)

What will tomorrow bring?

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • TonyH
    @MickTaylor well said....
  • Charles Smith
    The resignations came as Johnson was apologizing for what he said was a mistake by not realizing that former whip Chris Pincher was unsuitable for a job in gove...
  • David Raw
    @ George Thomas Well said, George. As former Chair of a Foodbank, I witnessed all of that, and totally agree. An acknowledgment of this would be an honest ...
  • Yeovil Yokel
    Did (the) Major help show Johnson the door?...
  • Martin
    Peter Hirst: "a soul is a part of every living thing, a property of them" This is the long disregarded Vital Force theory. On this basis, no less th...