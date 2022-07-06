What Lib Dems are saying about the resignations

What a night. Boris Johnson apologised for appointing Chris Pincher demonstrating not for the first time his distance from the real world most of us live in. But then a man who doesn’t know when a party is a party is unlikely to have a grasp on when a grope is a grope. The resignations of the chancellor and health secretary, followed by a slew of junior resignations would have left most prime ministers considering their position. But it seems that all Johnson cares about is his own survival.

After Health Secretary Sajid Javid and ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak quit within ten minutes of each other, Conservative vice-chair Bim Afolami, trade envoy Andrew Murrison, parliamentary private secretaries Saqib Bhatti, Jonathan Gullis, Nicola Richards and Virginia Crosbie, and solicitor-general Alex Chalk followed.

Overnight Lib Dems have been reacting to the unfolding events. Here is a selection of comments.

A House of Cards built on lies and deceit comes crashing down. Go and go now. You have discredited our great country long enough. — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) July 5, 2022

The fact that the job of Education Secretary is seen as just a temporary staging post as ambitious ministers climb the greasy pole is thoroughly depressing. Our children's education, wellbeing and welfare is too important for the role to be used in this way. https://t.co/4HAEfgCwTI — Munira Wilson MP 🇺🇦 (@munirawilson) July 5, 2022

Boris Johnson is a man whose career has been defined by dishonesty, wasting public money and bypassing scrutiny wherever possible. He’s always served himself, never the public. Very much hoping he’s gone as PM by this time tomorrow- it’s long overdue! — Caroline Pidgeon 🔶 🇺🇦 (@CarolinePidgeon) July 5, 2022

Take note Conservatives… 🚪 pic.twitter.com/o2TJcD4Wvz — Richard Foord MP (@RichardFoordLD) July 5, 2022

As welcome as these resignations are, there is a distinct feeling of rats jumping a sinking ship. They defended him through wallpapergate, partygate, and paidadvocacygate and more. The Conservatives are all tainted, I'm sorry to say. — Helen Morgan MP 🔶 (@HelenMorganMP) July 5, 2022

Cheltenham’s MP Alex Chalk has finally quit the government, after his infamous red line for resignation was crossed many, many times. He’s done the right thing, but it’s far too late. He’s been a willing enabler of Johnson’s despicable government since 2019. — Max Wilkinson (@mpmwilko) July 5, 2022

This poisonous dishonesty has been going on for months now. So I’m not feeling *all* that generous towards people who have finally turned on the PM after they’ve tolerated this for so long, providing him with cover, disastrously undermining decency in high office. — Tim Farron (@timfarron) July 5, 2022

I was gone for a *whole* hour, and still the government’s not fallen! Anyhow, I’m running the London Marathon to raise funds to help ⁦@GNairambulance⁩ to save lives in Cumbria and beyond. While you wait for more resignations, you can donate here: https://t.co/zoVpnSY6aj pic.twitter.com/X1LfmW25MG — Tim Farron (@timfarron) July 5, 2022

Time for bed. We are all going to need a good night's sleep to deal with Tomorrow's Tory Trauma. It is time for urgent change before the country is damaged further. #BorisMustGo #CostOfLivingCrisis — Christine Jardine 🔶 (@cajardineMP) July 5, 2022

Boris Johnson is willing to do and say whatever it takes to save his own skin – even sending Cabinet Ministers out to defend a blatant lie. Johnson has lost all authority to lead and must go. If he won’t, then Ministers should do the right thing and resign from the Cabinet. https://t.co/cQW2bDXh6c — Richard Foord MP (@RichardFoordLD) July 5, 2022

So we have a new chancellor, a new Health Secretary and a new Education Secretary but the chaos and dishonesty of the Conservative government goes on. Clearly no Conservative MP is thinking about what is good for the country but only think about themselves. — Wera Hobhouse MP 🔶 🇺🇦 (@Wera_Hobhouse) July 5, 2022

This is a moment in the history of our country. Alister Jack, as Secretary of State for Scotland must now follow them and resign, or forever have his reputation tarnished. Scotland expects. https://t.co/waTBPovYn0 — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶🇺🇦 (@agcolehamilton) July 5, 2022

This has been the most dishonest Government in modern times. While some Ministers finally seem to have found a voice, they could have ended this long ago It is also sad that the Welsh Conservatives have been incapable of finding their own voice or backbone throughout this period — Jane Dodds AS/MS 🔶🇺🇦 (@DoddsJane) July 5, 2022

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.