What Lib Dems are saying about the resignations

By | Wed 6th July 2022 - 7:30 am

What a night. Boris Johnson apologised for appointing Chris Pincher demonstrating not for the first time his distance from the real world most of us live in. But then a man who doesn’t know when a party is a party is unlikely to have a grasp on when a grope is a grope. The resignations of the chancellor and health secretary, followed by a slew of junior resignations would have left most prime ministers considering their position. But it seems that all Johnson cares about is his own survival.

After Health Secretary Sajid Javid and ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak quit within ten minutes of each other, Conservative vice-chair Bim Afolami, trade envoy Andrew Murrison, parliamentary private secretaries Saqib Bhatti, Jonathan Gullis, Nicola Richards and Virginia Crosbie, and solicitor-general Alex Chalk followed.

Overnight Lib Dems have been reacting to the unfolding events. Here is a selection of comments.

 

  • Brad Barrows 6th Jul '22 - 7:59am

    “…a man who doesn’t know a party is a party is unlikely to grasp when a grope is a grope.”

    Brilliant.

  • George Thomas 6th Jul '22 - 9:44am

    If in the next few weeks the Tories regains their “sensibilities” and return to being a party where private auctions allows billionaire’s private access to MP’s, public services already cut to the bone are cut even further to allow for tax cuts (coincidently benefiting those tennis partner’s) and it’s all paid for by masses of people becoming even more reliant on foodbanks, while simultaneously opposition parties move in the same direction in a bid to regain the center ground, but the Prime Minister can more adequately speak about seriousness of the challenges faced, then we haven’t even started to understand what “discrediting this great country” or “most dishonest government in modern times” means.

    There has been a global crisis (collapse of western banks), self-inflicted damage (austerity), self-inflicted damage (Brexit), European crisis (invasion of Ukraine), and in the background an increasingly worrying global crisis (climate change) over the past decade plus and a real lack of leadership around the World. Things are currently on way to being even worse in the 2030’s.

    The UK desperately needs to move on from mix of i) politics being a game between old University chums, ii) bad policy choices which are sold as “we’re in it together” or “fix the roof while sun is shining” but in fact the opposite is done and iii) media and opposition only being willing to challenge such behaviour when the by-elections show the public have moved on. This shouldn’t just be about Boris Johnson and the last few months.

