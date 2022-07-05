Mark Valladares

Sunak and Javid resign – is this the end for De Pfeffel?

By | Tue 5th July 2022 - 6:36 pm

Ernest Hemingway wrote of bankruptcies that they happened gradually, then suddenly. It seems, this evening, that this is also true of moral bankruptcy, as the Chancellor and Health Secretary have handed in their resignations.

And with backbench Conservative MPs actively calling upon the Cabinet to act, is this the moment when Alexander Boris De Pfeffel Johnson finally meets his political maker?

It’s not before time, as senior Conservative figures are forced to confront the realisation that they have been complicit in enabling this debasement of our political culture to carry as long as it has. Frankly, how many of the current Cabinet can hold up their hands and say that they did anything to stop it?

And silence is complicity too.

One assumes that somebody will be offering the Prime Minister the metaphorical tumbler of whisky and a revolver shortly, although knowing him as we do, he’ll probably neck the whisky and shoot the messenger – anything to evade capture.

Tim Farron has summed up my thoughts in his usual pithy manner…

Ed Davey has also offered his view. He isn’t messing about…

More news and commentary as we have it…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.

