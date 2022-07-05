Liberal Democrats table amendment to back-date windfall tax on oil & gas by £3bn

The Liberal Democrats have today tabled an amendment to backdate the government’s delayed windfall tax, raising an extra £3 billion from oil and gas giants to help with the cost of living.

The party is pushing for a vote on the amendment in Parliament today, putting pressure on Conservative MPs to back the move.

After months of calls from opposition parties, the Government announced an emergency levy on the super profits of North Sea oil and gas producers with effect from 26 May 2022.

The Liberal Democrats, who were the first party to call for a windfall tax in October 2021 have tabled an amendment to the government’s proposed legislation that would back-date the tax to the last quarter of 2021. This would capture the record super-profits seen by oil and gas companies since October.

Oil and gas prices began to rapidly rise at the end of 2021, leading major oil and gas producers to see eye-watering profits. At the time, the head of BP described his company as a “cash machine”.

The legislative change proposed by the Liberal Democrats would allow the UK to tax companies’ super-profits in Q4 2021 and Q1 2022, which are currently outside of the scope of the tax. The party estimates that this could raise up to £3 billion for the UK.

This could unlock extra funds to support households with the cost-of-living crisis. The Liberal Democrats have proposed increasing rural fuel duty relief from the current 5p to 10p per litre, and expanding it to more areas; and freezing rail fares for one year to support commuters.

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Chrsitine Jardine MP said: