How do we respond to the economic emergency?

Readers of the Daily Mail are still being told that the UK economy is in good shape, that there is room for tax cuts for the better off, and that the opportunities Brexit offers are beginning to benefit the country. Readers of the Financial Times, and of the business pages of the Times, are now being told a very different story: that we are in an economic emergency, with a collapse in exports to our largest – European – market, a continuing decline in the external value of the pound (which pushes up domestic inflation and makes UK companies cheaper bargains for foreign private equity to snap up), and the slowest rate of growth in the developed world.

Even without the impact of the Ukrainian conflict, our falling currency would be exerting inflationary pressures. Disruption of oil and gas flows, as well as global grain and fertiliser supplies has imposed additional inflationary pressures on everyone in Britain; and the longer the Ukraine-Russia conflict continues, the worse this disruption will get. Growing authoritarianism and antagonism towards ‘the West’ in China is further disrupting the global economy. The prospect is of zero economic growth in the coming year, a widening external trade imbalance, falling private investment and declining living standards. Yet Boris Johnson’s boosterish approach to political campaigning means that the government has downplayed the seriousness of our current situation, even as food banks report record demands for help and unions go on strike for pay increases to cope with rising costs.

These gaps between the underlying crisis, media interpretation and public perception create real problems for opposition parties in putting forward alternative policies. It’s an even greater problem for Liberal Democrats that Labour remains so reluctant to spell out the seriousness of the situation, or to call for emergency measures in response. Like it or not, the UK is directly affected by the Ukraine-Russia conflict, on top of the adverse impact of Brexit. Defence spending will have to rise – not at the cost of spending on welfare, pensions or health, but as part of an overall package of higher public expenditure. Public investment, public and private spending on research and development, education and training, are all lower than in comparable countries; Conservative rhetoric indicates that the government will hold down public sector salaries as inflation rises, while salaries in the financial and other sectors soar.

What narrative can Liberal Democrats try to craft, as the British public slowly realises the emptiness of the government’s promises and the added impact of external events? We should be emphasising the need to spread the burden fairly: that in a crisis, compounded by war at the other end of Europe, the highest-paid and wealthiest should contribute the most, and the moderately well-off (that’s me, and many of you) will also have to contribute to relieve the extra costs the poorest face. We should be talking of investment, in education and training, research, in our poorest regions, in new technologies, in shifting towards a more sustainable and resilient economy – yes, and in new transport links outside the south-east. And we should be talking of closer cooperation with our neighbours, rather than the constant battles the government wants to pick with France, Germany and the EU to hide the damage that its botched Brexit has inflicted on our economy.

Opinion polls indicate that voters are beginning to appreciate the weakness of the government’s response, but not yet to understand how sharply fiscal and economic approaches need to change. We are facing a domestic recession AND a global security crisis, under a government determined to antagonise our closest European partners and over-reliant on a distracted USA. It’s not enough to condemn the government’s incoherent responses; we have to articulate a different approach to economic recovery in the face of a darkening international environment.

* William Wallace has fought five parliamentary elections in Manchester and West Yorkshire. He is a former president of the Yorkshire regional Liberal Democrats.