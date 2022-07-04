Mark Valladares

Welcome to my day: 4 July 2022 – Boris takes it sleazy…

By | Mon 4th July 2022 - 8:00 am

Good morning, gentle readers, as another lively week begins, albeit curiously similar to many recently. A Government mired in sleaze, now reduced to being teased by the Chinese diplomatic corps, caught between multiple political rocks.

You can entirely understand why the Prime Minister would have initially backed his mate when accusations of sexual misconduct emerged. After all, when your own personal record is so poor, you’re hardly in a position to take the moral high ground. But the notion that the Deputy Chief Whip of the governing party requires a minder to keep them out of trouble does make you wonder what sort of behaviour is sufficient to set you beyond the pale.

If looking at pornography in the chamber of the House of Commons merits resignation, and I think that it does, then why not the behaviour of Chris Pincher which, one notes, has been admitted to? And it isn’t a first offence, it seems.

And, ironically, the sex act of which the now-Prime Minister and his now-wife are accused, whilst rather ghastly to the imagination, is a bit of a sideshow. At least it should be – two consenting adults were involved in what they thought was a private space. The suggestion that a well-paid job was being sought for her is, on the other hand, where the attention should be firmly focused. It is interesting to watch the formerly friendly media turn on the Prime Minister though. Perhaps we’ll see promotional pieces for potential rivals over the summer…

The polls continue to improve for Liberal Democrats, as our rise into the low teens continues. In local government, the swing away from Conservatives and to us is becoming significant, and at the level where we can win in places through tactical voting even where we don’t have a long record of activity. It offers a virtuous circle where success offers motivation to others to campaign more and thus become more credible. The 2023 local elections begin to look more promising by the day…

And talking about local government, Michael Gove spoke to the Local Government Association last week, and was remarkably non-partisan in his comments, thanking all of the Group Leaders, including our own Joe Harris, and announcing a two-year settlement for local councils. Anything which allows councils to plan beyond next week should be welcomed, although with continued pressure on budgets, and inflation likely to intensify that, the proof of the pudding will be in the eating. There was also the announcement of a new Office for Local Government, which appears to sound a bit like the old Audit Commission, abolished during the Coalition years.

If Michael is reading this though, funding for the National Association of Local Councils would be welcome, especially as the most hyper-local tier of government continues to take on tasks that principal authorities are devolving or withdrawing from.

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and a member of the National Assembly of the National Association of Local Councils.

