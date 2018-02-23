Caron Lindsay

And the new Head of Campaigns for Scotland is…..

By | Fri 23rd February 2018 - 10:25 am

…..the amazing Paul Moat, who has been Campaigns Officer under former Head of Campaigns Adam Stachura for the past 4 years.

Paul joined us from the North East in the run-up to the independence referendum in 2014 and has never been allowed to leave because he’s such a good campaigner.

Congratulations to him on his promotion.

This means, of course, that there is a vacancy for Scottish Campaigns Officer which is open until 9th March.

You can read the full job description here but if you think you could do any of this sort of stuff, do apply:

We are looking for a strong campaigner who can deliver campaign and election success for the Liberal Democrats in Scotland. The heart of this role is working closely with local staff and volunteers to support the development of local campaigning in our key target areas. You’ll be a confident person, with strong leadership and communication skills and the ability to build strong working relationships. You’ll be a person at ease with the latest online and offline campaign techniques.

Ideally you will have been part of successful election campaigns and will have an strong understanding of what it takes to win.

You will be well organised and able to work without supervision in a challenging environment. A good temperament that allows you to deal with the unexpected is a must. You should be able to drive and have access to a car whenever required.

This role will suit someone who enjoys variety in their work and working with teams with differing needs and levels of development.

Essential Skills and Experience

  1. Strong verbal and written communication skills
  2. Campaign management experience
  3. Clear understanding of how to engage with both members and voters
  4. Excellent organisational and planning skills
  5. Confident with data, CRM and digital campaign tools
  6. Sympathy with the aims and values of the Liberal Democrats

Desirable Skills and Experience

  1. Experience in not for profit campaigns
  2. Experience of using Nationbuilder, NGP/VAN Votebuilder (Lib Dem Connect)
  3. Experience of delivering training
  4. Working with volunteers

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarFormer Dem 23rd Feb - 2:14pm
    There are many risks with the hard brexit approach you advocate. It might have done satisfaction, but the permanent economic damage from companies leaving, the...
  • User Avatarrussell 23rd Feb - 1:32pm
    @Catherine Jane Crosland "Society as a whole benefits from having a highly educated population. Therefore it is fair for all taxpayers to pay for education"....
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 23rd Feb - 1:29pm
    I must add to this. David Raw Understanding you is a gradual and worthwhile aspect here. I want to more. If you feel the extent...
  • User AvatarPhil Beesley 23rd Feb - 1:16pm
    Chris Bowers is spot on that Lib Dems need distinct policies based on liberalism. "Maybe we just need some ‘events, dear boy’." Or maybe a...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 23rd Feb - 1:15pm
    What happens if someone fails a university degree and therefore isn't a graduate but has still had the same amount of money spent on their...
  • User Avatarnvelope2003 23rd Feb - 1:10pm
    David Raw: I think you will find that the honours, peerages etc mostly came after the 2015 election disaster. I would not think many voters...