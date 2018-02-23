And the new Head of Campaigns for Scotland is…..

…..the amazing Paul Moat, who has been Campaigns Officer under former Head of Campaigns Adam Stachura for the past 4 years.

Paul joined us from the North East in the run-up to the independence referendum in 2014 and has never been allowed to leave because he’s such a good campaigner.

Congratulations to him on his promotion.

This means, of course, that there is a vacancy for Scottish Campaigns Officer which is open until 9th March.

You can read the full job description here but if you think you could do any of this sort of stuff, do apply:

We are looking for a strong campaigner who can deliver campaign and election success for the Liberal Democrats in Scotland. The heart of this role is working closely with local staff and volunteers to support the development of local campaigning in our key target areas. You’ll be a confident person, with strong leadership and communication skills and the ability to build strong working relationships. You’ll be a person at ease with the latest online and offline campaign techniques. Ideally you will have been part of successful election campaigns and will have an strong understanding of what it takes to win. You will be well organised and able to work without supervision in a challenging environment. A good temperament that allows you to deal with the unexpected is a must. You should be able to drive and have access to a car whenever required. This role will suit someone who enjoys variety in their work and working with teams with differing needs and levels of development. Essential Skills and Experience Strong verbal and written communication skills Campaign management experience Clear understanding of how to engage with both members and voters Excellent organisational and planning skills Confident with data, CRM and digital campaign tools Sympathy with the aims and values of the Liberal Democrats Desirable Skills and Experience Experience in not for profit campaigns Experience of using Nationbuilder, NGP/VAN Votebuilder (Lib Dem Connect) Experience of delivering training Working with volunteers

