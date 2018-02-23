Chris Bowers

Radical, distinctive and quite possibly the start of something big

By | Fri 23rd February 2018 - 11:55 am

How do we get off 8%? We’ve been at or around that figure in the polls since well before the 2015 election, and despite our very clear and principled stance on Brexit, we’re still stuck.

Maybe we just need some ‘events, dear boy’. We’ve had precious few parliamentary by-elections, which were the lifeblood of the party’s momentum in the 1960s, 70s and 90s, and we haven’t had the kind of Iraq War issue that puts us on the right side of public opinion and leaves the Conservatives and Labour on the wrong side. But do we just wait for such an event to arise?

No, we have to grasp the nettle and do something, and if you’re going to be in Southport for the Lib Dem conference, please come to a fringe meeting that involves doing just that. It’s only for an hour, and at 6.15pm on the Saturday night before the alcohol starts flowing. But it’s aimed at starting the ball rolling towards the party finding a handful of policies that can define us as a caring, distinctive and radical social force in British politics.

Entitled ‘Radical Liberalism – defining what we stand for’, it builds on a paper Paul Pettinger and I wrote in the autumn, and which was the subject of a piece we jointly wrote on LDV on 27 October. Many of the responses from LDV readers were very helpful, and have helped shape the meeting we’re organising in Southport in association with Social Liberal Forum and Compass.

The two central thrusts of that paper – which are also the two thrusts of our meeting – are that we need to be defined in policy terms, not in relation to other parties, and we need to frame our policies so others who support what we stand for in elections where we can win (and their preferred party can’t) feel able to vote Lib Dem. There is also an implied willingness to work with people of other parties who have a similar mindset to ours, be it pre- or post-election, public or behind-the-scenes. As elections get closer, the media will try to present a Lib Dem vote as a closet vote for another party; we will find it easier to rebut such coverage if we can say ‘We’re clear what we stand for – if you agree with it, just vote for us!’

If you baulk at the word ‘radical’, don’t worry. We’re not talking about extremism, just about change from the roots. But we do need Lib Dem policies to be distinctive so we can easily define what we stand for, so if you prefer the word ‘distinctive’ to ‘radical’, you’re still on the same page as us.

Do come along and help us get the ball rolling in Southport. You could be in at the start of something big!

* Chris Bowers was a two-term councillor on Lewes District Council and a co-editor of "The Alternative" which explored the idea of a progressive alliance.

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

5 Comments

  • Andy Briggs 23rd Feb '18 - 12:03pm

    Chris, I share your concern that in elections it is often framed that a vote for the Lib Dems is a de-facto vote for someone else. I therefore do not understand your support for a “progressive alliance”, as surely this would ensure that a vote for the Lib Dems is a de-facto vote for Labour? The appears to be a disconnect between the two ideas.

  • Michael Cole 23rd Feb '18 - 12:30pm

    I agree with Andy. Advocating the need for a ‘progressive alliance’ is perceived to be a call to unite behind the Labour Party.

    Chris: Yes, we certainly need to define what we stand for in policy terms. Not only a comprehensive paper but also a brief statement of Liberal Democrat beliefs and aspirations.

  • Lorenzo Cherin 23rd Feb '18 - 12:50pm

    Chris

    With our colleagues , here, there are some issues with this.

    You do not define radical. Too often when good colleagues call their views radical centre, they are criticised, oh, that is a contradiction. No, as you feel necessary, to be distinct from extremist, is itself radical if the left and right are the populist and default direction at times wrongly in our view.

    You talk of distinct. This word, is like,weather, there is good or pleasant, and bad and unpleasant whether, and thus distinct is the same. Nazis were distinct , as were various lunatic fringes originally. We are distinct if we are mainstream and too few are.

    Why is everybody here ignoring Renew, the new spoilers ?! They are making a pitch for those we already have, they would be admirable if this party had collapsed, but it has not.

    Are we to be in alliance with others ? That is not distinct.

    Why so many contradictions and conundrums ?!

  • Jennie 23rd Feb '18 - 1:00pm

    I, too, agree with Andy

    “6.15pm on the Saturday night before the alcohol starts flowing”

    Oh my sweet summer child…

  • Phil Beesley 23rd Feb '18 - 1:16pm

    Chris Bowers is spot on that Lib Dems need distinct policies based on liberalism.

    “Maybe we just need some ‘events, dear boy’.” Or maybe a top place in the ballot for Private Member’s Bills? It’s OK to have some good fortune, but the party needs something different to offer for when it gets lucky. It could be a quick win, something that liberals across all parties support; or a slow mover of public opinion.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarFormer Dem 23rd Feb - 2:14pm
    There are many risks with the hard brexit approach you advocate. It might have done satisfaction, but the permanent economic damage from companies leaving, the...
  • User Avatarrussell 23rd Feb - 1:32pm
    @Catherine Jane Crosland "Society as a whole benefits from having a highly educated population. Therefore it is fair for all taxpayers to pay for education"....
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 23rd Feb - 1:29pm
    I must add to this. David Raw Understanding you is a gradual and worthwhile aspect here. I want to more. If you feel the extent...
  • User AvatarPhil Beesley 23rd Feb - 1:16pm
    Chris Bowers is spot on that Lib Dems need distinct policies based on liberalism. "Maybe we just need some ‘events, dear boy’." Or maybe a...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 23rd Feb - 1:15pm
    What happens if someone fails a university degree and therefore isn't a graduate but has still had the same amount of money spent on their...
  • User Avatarnvelope2003 23rd Feb - 1:10pm
    David Raw: I think you will find that the honours, peerages etc mostly came after the 2015 election disaster. I would not think many voters...