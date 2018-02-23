Radical, distinctive and quite possibly the start of something big

How do we get off 8%? We’ve been at or around that figure in the polls since well before the 2015 election, and despite our very clear and principled stance on Brexit, we’re still stuck.
Maybe we just need some ‘events, dear boy’. We’ve had precious few parliamentary by-elections, which were the lifeblood of the party’s momentum in the 1960s, 70s and 90s, and we haven’t had the kind of Iraq War issue that puts us on the right side of public opinion and leaves the Conservatives and Labour on the wrong side. But do we just wait for such an event to arise?
No, we have to grasp the nettle and do something, and if you’re going to be in Southport for the Lib Dem conference, please come to a fringe meeting that involves doing just that. It’s only for an hour, and at 6.15pm on the Saturday night before the alcohol starts flowing. But it’s aimed at starting the ball rolling towards the party finding a handful of policies that can define us as a caring, distinctive and radical social force in British politics.
Entitled ‘Radical Liberalism – defining what we stand for’, it builds on a paper Paul Pettinger and I wrote in the autumn, and which was the subject of a piece we jointly wrote on LDV on 27 October. Many of the responses from LDV readers were very helpful, and have helped shape the meeting we’re organising in Southport in association with Social Liberal Forum and Compass.
The two central thrusts of that paper – which are also the two thrusts of our meeting – are that we need to be defined in policy terms, not in relation to other parties, and we need to frame our policies so others who support what we stand for in elections where we can win (and their preferred party can’t) feel able to vote Lib Dem. There is also an implied willingness to work with people of other parties who have a similar mindset to ours, be it pre- or post-election, public or behind-the-scenes. As elections get closer, the media will try to present a Lib Dem vote as a closet vote for another party; we will find it easier to rebut such coverage if we can say ‘We’re clear what we stand for – if you agree with it, just vote for us!’
If you baulk at the word ‘radical’, don’t worry. We’re not talking about extremism, just about change from the roots. But we do need Lib Dem policies to be distinctive so we can easily define what we stand for, so if you prefer the word ‘distinctive’ to ‘radical’, you’re still on the same page as us.
Do come along and help us get the ball rolling in Southport. You could be in at the start of something big!
* Chris Bowers was a two-term councillor on Lewes District Council and a co-editor of "The Alternative" which explored the idea of a progressive alliance.
Chris, I share your concern that in elections it is often framed that a vote for the Lib Dems is a de-facto vote for someone else. I therefore do not understand your support for a “progressive alliance”, as surely this would ensure that a vote for the Lib Dems is a de-facto vote for Labour? The appears to be a disconnect between the two ideas.
I agree with Andy. Advocating the need for a ‘progressive alliance’ is perceived to be a call to unite behind the Labour Party.
Chris: Yes, we certainly need to define what we stand for in policy terms. Not only a comprehensive paper but also a brief statement of Liberal Democrat beliefs and aspirations.
Chris
With our colleagues , here, there are some issues with this.
You do not define radical. Too often when good colleagues call their views radical centre, they are criticised, oh, that is a contradiction. No, as you feel necessary, to be distinct from extremist, is itself radical if the left and right are the populist and default direction at times wrongly in our view.
You talk of distinct. This word, is like,weather, there is good or pleasant, and bad and unpleasant whether, and thus distinct is the same. Nazis were distinct , as were various lunatic fringes originally. We are distinct if we are mainstream and too few are.
Why is everybody here ignoring Renew, the new spoilers ?! They are making a pitch for those we already have, they would be admirable if this party had collapsed, but it has not.
Are we to be in alliance with others ? That is not distinct.
Why so many contradictions and conundrums ?!
I, too, agree with Andy
“6.15pm on the Saturday night before the alcohol starts flowing”
Oh my sweet summer child…
Chris Bowers is spot on that Lib Dems need distinct policies based on liberalism.
“Maybe we just need some ‘events, dear boy’.” Or maybe a top place in the ballot for Private Member’s Bills? It’s OK to have some good fortune, but the party needs something different to offer for when it gets lucky. It could be a quick win, something that liberals across all parties support; or a slow mover of public opinion.