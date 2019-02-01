And this is why I spent 10 years trying to get this man elected to the Scottish Parliament

I wanted Alex Cole-Hamilton to be elected to the Scottish Parliament for a decade for many reasons, but one took precedence over all the rest – that he would be a fantastic voice for children and young people.

Yesterday he proved why, arguing in committee for his amendment for the Scottish Government to raise the age of criminal responsibility from a “medieval” 8 to a much more civilised 14. The SNP Government would only go as far as 12. He lost, 5-2, but listen to his passionate arguments.

After the vote, he said:

The Scottish Government has found itself firmly on the wrong side of history and human rights. I can only assume it is terrified of losing favour with some aspect of its already fragile base. The Minister is still pretending this bill is worth celebrating but the sombre mood of the Committee says otherwise. The SNP should never speak of this bill with pride. Refusing the meet international recommendations sets back our ability to act as a children’s rights leader on the world stage. Scotland cannot lean on some sense of self-perceived exceptionalism. It has twice been pointed out that every country has unique and progressive ways of dealing with young people. While our children’s hearing system is something we should be proud of it doesn’t mean we get to bypass international minimums. We cannot lead the world from the back of the pack.

Scotland’s children need Alex to keep fighting for them.

PS Don’t ever tell him I wrote this. I will never live it down.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings