Another Thursday, more Lib Dem GAINS

Excellent news from Leicestershire tonight where Angela Williams became Church Ward Earl Shilton’s first ever Lib Dem Councillor with a whopping 68% of the vote.
And there’s more good news from that Yorkshire:
Lib Dem gain from Labour on Hebden Royd Town Council in Caldene ward. Lib Dem 156 to Labour 133.
— James Baker (@Jamesdbaker1) November 23, 2017
And a trio of Town Council wins is completed with the election of newbie Andy Soughton, who joined hte party last year, to Yeovil Town Council.
Thanks to Sheila Kingston-Jones who flew the Lib Dem flag in Bryncoch South in Neath/Port Talbot. Nearly 100 people need to be found because they voted Lib Dem in a place which is not a hotbed of Lib Demmery. If even a tenth of them joined the party, just think what they could do.. And it’s up 3.3% from last time.
Bryn-côch South (Neath Port Talbot) result:
PC: 49.5% (+4.5)
LAB: 28.8% (+4.5)
CON: 9.9% (-9.5)
LDEM: 8.7% (+3.3)
UKIP: 3.1% (+3.1)
PC HOLD.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 23, 2017
A good result in Eyres Monsell, too – 8% higher than in 2010 but 23& higher than the last time it was fought. Well done, Tony Faithfull-Wright.
Eyres Monsell (Leicester) result:
LAB: 53.2% (+10.6)
LDEM: 30.6% (+23.1)
CON: 16.3% (-1.9)
Labour HOLD.
No UKIP (-25.8) as prev.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 23, 2017
Bit of a Labour surge in the wonderfully named Cotswold ward of Grumbolds Ash, but the Tories were pretty unassailable there.
Grumbolds Ash with Avening (Cotswold) result:
CON: 64.7% (-6.8)
LDEM: 21.0% (-7.6)
LAB: 14.3% (+14.3)
Conservative HOLD.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 23, 2017
Real disappointment in Perth, though, as the Tories hold on to their seat in Perth City South ward. Our Liz Barrett ran an amazingly spirited campaign in a ward where we topped the poll in May. It was always going to be a challenge to win in an AV by-eleciton but we could not have tried any harder.
In Rutherglen, though, Ellen Bryson made solid progress Labour held the seat but her vote went up by 8.9%.
Rutherglen Central & North (South Lanarkshire) first prefs:
LAB: 38.5% (+7.5) HOLD.
SNP: 27.4% (-12.0)
LDEM: 18.2% (+8.9)
CON: 12.1% (-4.2)
GRN: 2.9% (-1.1)
UKIP: 0.9% (+0.9)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 23, 2017
In Hereforedshire, the Tories tumbled – but at the expense of the Greens. We, however, gained almost twice as much as the Greens.
Bishops Frome and Cradley (Herefordshire) result:
GRN: 45.3% (+13.9)
CON: 28.8% (-39.8)
LDEM: 24.1% (+24.1)
LAB: 1.8% (+1.8)
Green GAIN from Conservative.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 23, 2017
It looks like we lost out to an Independent in Stockton:
Parkfield & Oxbridge (Stockton-on-Tees) result:
LAB: 54.7% (+2.2)
CON: 30.8% (-1.1)
IND: 11.7% (+11.7)
LDEM: 2.8% (-2.9)
No UKIP (-9.9) as prev.
Chgs. w/ 2016
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 23, 2017
Well done to Jeanie Falconer for a very strong result.
In Chalford, Kris Beach got 8.8% of the vote from a standing start.
Chalford (Stroud) result:
CON: 45.2% (+8.6) HOLD.
LAB: 25.4% (-6.1)
GRN: 20.6% (-11.3)
LDEM: 8.8% (+8.8)
Chgs. w/ 2016
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 23, 2017
More news in the morning.
Well done Michael Mullaney and Stuart Bray for running another excellent campaign in Hinckley and Bosworth -taking a Labour Town Council seat in Earl Shilton tonight. Earl Shilton is the only urban area of the Constituency where the Lib Dems have never previously elected a Cllr.
This follows last weeks hold against the Tories on Burbage Parish Council which was part of the Borough Ward where a couple of weeks before that they cut the Tory majority from around 300 to 45.
Labour proved irrelevant in all 3 by elections even though they regard Earl Shilton as a traditional Labour area and thought Corbynism was going to sweep them on to great things.