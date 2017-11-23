Caron Lindsay

Another Thursday, more Lib Dem GAINS

By | Thu 23rd November 2017 - 10:47 pm

Excellent news from Leicestershire tonight where Angela Williams became Church Ward Earl Shilton’s first ever Lib Dem Councillor with a whopping 68% of the vote.

And there’s more good news from that Yorkshire:

And a trio of Town Council wins is completed with the election of newbie Andy Soughton, who joined hte party last year, to Yeovil Town Council.

Thanks to Sheila Kingston-Jones who flew the Lib Dem flag in Bryncoch South in Neath/Port Talbot. Nearly 100 people need to be found because they voted Lib Dem in a place which is not a hotbed of Lib Demmery. If even a tenth of them joined the party, just think what they could do.. And it’s up 3.3% from last time.

A good result in Eyres Monsell, too – 8% higher than in 2010 but 23& higher than the last time it was fought. Well done, Tony Faithfull-Wright.


.
Bit of a Labour surge in the wonderfully named Cotswold ward of Grumbolds Ash, but the Tories were pretty unassailable there.

Real disappointment in Perth, though, as the Tories hold on to their seat in Perth City South ward. Our Liz Barrett ran an amazingly spirited campaign in a ward where we topped the poll in May. It was always going to be a challenge to win in an AV by-eleciton but we could not have tried any harder.

In Rutherglen, though, Ellen Bryson made solid progress Labour held the seat but her vote went up by 8.9%.

In Hereforedshire, the Tories tumbled – but at the expense of the Greens. We, however, gained almost twice as much as the Greens.

It looks like we lost out to an Independent in Stockton:

Well done to Jeanie Falconer for a very strong result.

In Chalford, Kris Beach got 8.8% of the vote from a standing start.

More news in the morning.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • paul holmes 23rd Nov '17 - 11:58pm

    Well done Michael Mullaney and Stuart Bray for running another excellent campaign in Hinckley and Bosworth -taking a Labour Town Council seat in Earl Shilton tonight. Earl Shilton is the only urban area of the Constituency where the Lib Dems have never previously elected a Cllr.

    This follows last weeks hold against the Tories on Burbage Parish Council which was part of the Borough Ward where a couple of weeks before that they cut the Tory majority from around 300 to 45.

    Labour proved irrelevant in all 3 by elections even though they regard Earl Shilton as a traditional Labour area and thought Corbynism was going to sweep them on to great things.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJeff 24th Nov - 12:28am
    steve white 24th Nov '17 - 12:15am: How does she know it was the Russians? I expect she buys Kremlin brand tinfoil.
  • User Avatarsteve white 24th Nov - 12:15am
    How does she know it was the Russians? Didn't know Russians had got into state DNC lists?
  • User AvatarJeff 24th Nov - 12:05am
    Katharine Pindar 23rd Nov '17 - 11:52pm: ...people have to face the fact that the country has a grim economic prospect for years to come...
  • User Avatarpaul holmes 23rd Nov - 11:58pm
    Well done Michael Mullaney and Stuart Bray for running another excellent campaign in Hinckley and Bosworth -taking a Labour Town Council seat in Earl Shilton...
  • User AvatarMark Valladares 23rd Nov - 11:55pm
    @ expats, Before you stick it in a postbox, you might want to think about that. Yes, the price went up sharply after the share...
  • User AvatarJeff 23rd Nov - 11:54pm
    @ Sean Hyland. Subsequently upheld unanimously by the Supreme Court.