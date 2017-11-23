Another Thursday, more Lib Dem GAINS

Excellent news from Leicestershire tonight where Angela Williams became Church Ward Earl Shilton’s first ever Lib Dem Councillor with a whopping 68% of the vote.

And there’s more good news from that Yorkshire:

Lib Dem gain from Labour on Hebden Royd Town Council in Caldene ward. Lib Dem 156 to Labour 133. — James Baker (@Jamesdbaker1) November 23, 2017

And a trio of Town Council wins is completed with the election of newbie Andy Soughton, who joined hte party last year, to Yeovil Town Council.

Thanks to Sheila Kingston-Jones who flew the Lib Dem flag in Bryncoch South in Neath/Port Talbot. Nearly 100 people need to be found because they voted Lib Dem in a place which is not a hotbed of Lib Demmery. If even a tenth of them joined the party, just think what they could do.. And it’s up 3.3% from last time.

Bryn-côch South (Neath Port Talbot) result: PC: 49.5% (+4.5)

LAB: 28.8% (+4.5)

CON: 9.9% (-9.5)

LDEM: 8.7% (+3.3)

UKIP: 3.1% (+3.1) PC HOLD. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 23, 2017

A good result in Eyres Monsell, too – 8% higher than in 2010 but 23& higher than the last time it was fought. Well done, Tony Faithfull-Wright.

Eyres Monsell (Leicester) result: LAB: 53.2% (+10.6)

LDEM: 30.6% (+23.1)

CON: 16.3% (-1.9) Labour HOLD.

No UKIP (-25.8) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 23, 2017



Bit of a Labour surge in the wonderfully named Cotswold ward of Grumbolds Ash, but the Tories were pretty unassailable there.

Grumbolds Ash with Avening (Cotswold) result: CON: 64.7% (-6.8)

LDEM: 21.0% (-7.6)

LAB: 14.3% (+14.3) Conservative HOLD. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 23, 2017

Real disappointment in Perth, though, as the Tories hold on to their seat in Perth City South ward. Our Liz Barrett ran an amazingly spirited campaign in a ward where we topped the poll in May. It was always going to be a challenge to win in an AV by-eleciton but we could not have tried any harder.

In Rutherglen, though, Ellen Bryson made solid progress Labour held the seat but her vote went up by 8.9%.

Rutherglen Central & North (South Lanarkshire) first prefs: LAB: 38.5% (+7.5) HOLD.

SNP: 27.4% (-12.0)

LDEM: 18.2% (+8.9)

CON: 12.1% (-4.2)

GRN: 2.9% (-1.1)

UKIP: 0.9% (+0.9) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 23, 2017

In Hereforedshire, the Tories tumbled – but at the expense of the Greens. We, however, gained almost twice as much as the Greens.

Bishops Frome and Cradley (Herefordshire) result: GRN: 45.3% (+13.9)

CON: 28.8% (-39.8)

LDEM: 24.1% (+24.1)

LAB: 1.8% (+1.8) Green GAIN from Conservative. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 23, 2017

It looks like we lost out to an Independent in Stockton:

Parkfield & Oxbridge (Stockton-on-Tees) result: LAB: 54.7% (+2.2)

CON: 30.8% (-1.1)

IND: 11.7% (+11.7)

LDEM: 2.8% (-2.9) No UKIP (-9.9) as prev.

Chgs. w/ 2016 — Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 23, 2017

Well done to Jeanie Falconer for a very strong result.

In Chalford, Kris Beach got 8.8% of the vote from a standing start.

Chalford (Stroud) result: CON: 45.2% (+8.6) HOLD.

LAB: 25.4% (-6.1)

GRN: 20.6% (-11.3)

LDEM: 8.8% (+8.8) Chgs. w/ 2016 — Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 23, 2017

More news in the morning.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings