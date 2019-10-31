The Voice

Antoinette Sandbach MP joins the Liberal Democrats

By | Thu 31st October 2019 - 10:07 pm

The Liberal Democrats are delighted to announce that Antoinette Sandbach has joined the party.

Antoinette, who is the MP for Eddisbury in Cheshire, will contest her seat as the Liberal Democrat candidate in the coming General Election.

She is the eighth addition to the Liberal Democrat parliamentary party in the last few months.

Liberal Democrat MP Antoinette Sandbach said:

This general election will be the most important in my lifetime. People have a very clear choice, the Conservative party offers years of uncertainty whilst the Liberal Democrats will stop Brexit.

I’m so proud to stand alongside other Liberal Democrat candidates across the country to fight for a brighter future with Jo Swinson, our candidate to be Prime Minister.

I will stand on my strong local record, helping to secure local investment, fighting for fair funding for our schools and to secure additional funding in local health services.

Our country deserves so much better than Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn. I can’t wait to get to work, win this election and then deliver for my constituents and our country.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson said:

I am delighted to welcome Antoinette to the Liberal Democrats. She is a passionate campaigner, and will be a fantastic candidate at the General Election and a great addition to our party. Her defection clearly shows that the Liberal Democrats are the strongest party of Remain and attracting support from right across the political spectrum.

Antoinette is one of the millions of people who are tired of the two old parties, led by people who will take our country backwards, not forwards. It is only the Liberal Democrats that will stop Brexit and build the brighter future that our country deserves.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • crewegwyn 31st Oct '19 - 10:24pm

    An impressive MP. And a good Lib Dem bunch in that constituency. Hope it goes well for both.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarcrewegwyn 31st Oct - 10:24pm
    An impressive MP. And a good Lib Dem bunch in that constituency. Hope it goes well for both.
  • User AvatarNonconformistradical 31st Oct - 10:22pm
    @James Belchamber Don't get me wrong. I actually support the principle of what you are doing. But from the login page it isn't at all...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 31st Oct - 10:06pm
    David Evans, “And how many constituencies can mount a ground war to overcome a 10,000 Conservative majority? That would give us just 13 gains.” I...
  • User AvatarAlexB 31st Oct - 9:55pm
    I share some of David's concerns over the way we've ended up with a General Election over Brexit, which is what Johnson wanted all along....
  • User AvatarAlex Macfie 31st Oct - 9:29pm
    David Allen: And "khaki election"?!??! GIVE US ALL A BREAK we are NOT at war with the EU. This is another respect in which you...
  • User AvatarGeorge Burn 31st Oct - 9:10pm
    I am definitely becoming more and more convinced by Swinson. I did vote for her in the leadership election but still with some doubts. But...