Donncha Hayes

We need to talk about how we use Facebook

By | Thu 31st October 2019 - 2:06 pm

For the AGM of our local party, our diligent party secretary recently emailed the local members outlining the elected positions (Membership Secretary, Diversity Officer etc.) of the local exec. He helpfully included a link to the party’s website with some guidance on what’s involved in each role, and what help and support is available from the party. For one role I looked at, the top 3 sources of support are:

It strikes me that, intentionally or otherwise, a large part of our party’s support network is being run through Facebook. This could mean that people who don’t have a Facebook account don’t get the support they need; or are put off from getting more involved in the party; or aren’t even aware of developments within the party. This strikes me as problematic:

  • Young people simply don’t use Facebook to the extent that people in older age cohorts do. If we’re relying on Facebook to organise ourselves, then we may be excluding a lot of people under 30.
  • Even for those people who do have a Facebook account, all the indications are that usage has dropped off a cliff, especially over the last 18 months.

I deactivated my own account this summer after 10 years. Partly this was due to discomfort with Facebook as an organisation, and partly it was because I had gradually ceased to use it anyway. I had previously set up a private Facebook group for my local ward, but almost none of our local members use Facebook anymore. Obviously, Facebook is still a popular (if declining) platform, and using it to share news of the party is necessary. And, as recently discussed on here, the Lib Dem Newbie Group has been an invaluable source of encouragement for new members (myself included).

But we need to think about how we support each other, and expect support from HQ, by other means. For example:

  • How do members know if there’s a local by-election nearby that needs our support?
  • Where does a membership secretary go if they have a question on Connect?
  • How do people know what the canvassing schedule is for the coming week?
  • How do members find out what their nearest target ward/constituency is?
  • When we’re sending emails to members (e.g. on action days) are there links that can only be accessed with a Facebook account?

Facebook can be part of the answer to these questions, but it can’t be the only answer anymore. The party ought to undertake a review of the role Facebook plays in organising the party, and whether or not that role is still effective.

* Donncha Hayes is a party member in Richmond upon Thames.

  • James Belchamber 31st Oct '19 - 3:01pm

    There are a couple of assumptions in here which don’t hold up. For example, while young people use other platforms for socialising they will often still have a Facebook account (which they actively use). Also, the reports of Facebook’s demise have been (unfortunately) exaggerated – Facebook is still growing and it’s still the best online platform for reaching just about anyone on the internet.

    With that in mind, I agree – Facebook is far too embedded in the party’s informal structures. In the absence of good tools people have just created Facebook groups in an effort to “get things done”, and instead of using this to understand capability gaps the party has responded by embracing these (inadequate) systems.

    There are solutions – indeed, one of the reasons I am setting up Lib Dem Digital is so that we can organise and unify the voices in the party that know what better looks like and can demonstrate it. If you’d like to get involved with making the Lib Dems “better” in Digital spaces, join here: https://talk.libdemdigital.org.uk/

  • Nonconformistradical 31st Oct '19 - 3:14pm

    @James Belchamber
    “If you’d like to get involved with making the Lib Dems “better” in Digital spaces, join here: https://talk.libdemdigital.org.uk/

    It would be both helpful and sensible if your site told people a bit more about it before expecting them to create an account.

    How about a privacy statement for starters? why should you expect anyone to sign up without knowing what you are going to do with their personal data?

    Not at all impressed!

