We need to talk about how we use Facebook

For the AGM of our local party, our diligent party secretary recently emailed the local members outlining the elected positions (Membership Secretary, Diversity Officer etc.) of the local exec. He helpfully included a link to the party’s website with some guidance on what’s involved in each role, and what help and support is available from the party. For one role I looked at, the top 3 sources of support are:

You can join the Liberal Democrats Local Party Officers Facebook group, to make contact and share best practice with other officers.

group, to make contact and share best practice with other officers. For peer-to-peer help with learning and using Connect, join the Connect Users Facebook group.

group. Similarly, for help with NationBuilder, there is the Liberal Democrats NationBuilder Users group, also on Facebook.

It strikes me that, intentionally or otherwise, a large part of our party’s support network is being run through Facebook. This could mean that people who don’t have a Facebook account don’t get the support they need; or are put off from getting more involved in the party; or aren’t even aware of developments within the party. This strikes me as problematic:

Young people simply don’t use Facebook to the extent that people in older age cohorts do. If we’re relying on Facebook to organise ourselves, then we may be excluding a lot of people under 30.

Even for those people who do have a Facebook account, all the indications are that usage has dropped off a cliff, especially over the last 18 months.

I deactivated my own account this summer after 10 years. Partly this was due to discomfort with Facebook as an organisation, and partly it was because I had gradually ceased to use it anyway. I had previously set up a private Facebook group for my local ward, but almost none of our local members use Facebook anymore. Obviously, Facebook is still a popular (if declining) platform, and using it to share news of the party is necessary. And, as recently discussed on here, the Lib Dem Newbie Group has been an invaluable source of encouragement for new members (myself included).

But we need to think about how we support each other, and expect support from HQ, by other means. For example:

How do members know if there’s a local by-election nearby that needs our support?

Where does a membership secretary go if they have a question on Connect?

How do people know what the canvassing schedule is for the coming week?

How do members find out what their nearest target ward/constituency is?

When we’re sending emails to members (e.g. on action days) are there links that can only be accessed with a Facebook account?

Facebook can be part of the answer to these questions, but it can’t be the only answer anymore. The party ought to undertake a review of the role Facebook plays in organising the party, and whether or not that role is still effective.

* Donncha Hayes is a party member in Richmond upon Thames.