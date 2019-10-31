Jo Swinson: The Prime Minister this country really needs

This country is suffering because we have a Prime Minister and a Leader of the Opposition who play up fear and division. Britain needs a leader who can cut through the noise and grab people in the heart, highlighting the best of us, not the worst. We need someone to inspire us to be for each other, not against each other. Jo Swinson is that leader.

She combines humour, candour and plain speaking to bring people in. She reaches well beyond the liberal democrat comfort zone of our party by connecting with people. The way she wrote about the birth of her son Gabriel for his first birthday in June was absolutely beautiful:

The raw, beautiful, fierce power of birth is awe-inspiring. Our bodies are amazing. (10/10) pic.twitter.com/idIcXqoqNl — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) June 29, 2019

And, during the Summer, after Boris Johnson, the man who famously toured the country in a bus with a great big lie on the side, revealed that he liked to paint model buses, there was this:

Leadership campaigns can be tough. Sometimes you need to relax… #JoinJo pic.twitter.com/brtxwTy4XE — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) June 26, 2019

When you connect with people on that very human level, they are much more likely to listen to what you have to say about the future of the planet, about what needs to happen to make our lives better.

Jo has an exceptional ability to communicate complicated messages in a way that means something to people. “Putting people and planet first” is practical and engaging.

And when did you last hear a politician talking about a loving country? We need more of that.

Britain is an open, inclusive and loving country. But Boris Johnson and his new cabinet don’t represent those qualities. Read my piece in @EveningStandard. https://t.co/AuB7XMFF2E — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) July 26, 2019

Open, collaborative and generous-spirited

Jo puts those values into practice in the way that she works.

I visited her in her Commons office just after she had become Nick Clegg’s PPS in 2011. As we chatted, she signed a huge pile of letters to every single MP from every single party inviting them to talk to her about things that concerned them, putting personal messages on some of them.

It’s that collaborative attitude that has helped her build relationships across Parliament to make progress on all sorts of things from abortion to shared parental leave to proxy voting for MPs.

And it’s that collaborative attitude that has made it easier for others to join with us to achieve our goal to stop Brexit. It’s getting the balance right – being open and making sure that we protect and preserve our distinctive liberal voice. She’s got that.

Ahead of the game

Jo has always been been way ahead of the game. She’s understood what is going to be important not just now but in the years to come. Her passionate advocacy of gender equality was not as mainstream then as it was now. She talked about body confidence, outlining the pervasive effect on young people of unrealistic media expectations of what constituted beauty. She took cosmetics giant L’Oreal to the Advertising Standards Authority and won.

A decade ago and more, she tackled Easter egg manufacturers over excess packaging before people were really taking plastics seriously.

Her leadership campaign vision of transforming the economy to put people and planet first is not new. This, from her first Conference speech as a Minister in 2012 on the importance of making work more fulfilling:

I know what it’s like to have a job where you’re clock-watching, or feeling unfulfilled. – I have worked in a fast-food restaurant where the cries of “how many bodies do we have on the tills?” made me realise I was less a valued member of staff and more a production machine. – I have worked in the Disney store, where even for someone with my cheery disposition, the enforced perma-smile was too much to bear. – And I have worked for a local radio station, where the great charity work we did at the grassroots was measured by the parent company solely in terms of positive column inches, which was so demoralising for the team. Without a doubt, I know that I have been at my most productive, creative and effective when I have relished going to work. It’s only natural. When employment has risen significantly but GDP has not, we do need to ask the question, are we doing all we can to unleash the potential of our most precious resource – our people?

She’s challenged the establishment from a young age – fighting for girls to be allowed to wear trousers at school and she’s carried that through. Both of her children have a precious “first’ that they won’t remember but will be able to cherish. Her first son was the first baby to be carried through the voting lobby by his Dad and her second son was the first baby to be taken into the Chamber.

Inspiring leader

It’s Saturday 30th April 2005. A group of Lib Dems gather in a house in Bishopbriggs, near Glasgow. A young Jo Swinson implores us to take 300 leaflets each, both morning and afternoon. It was so important, she said, that these went out that day so we could get on to the final part of the campaign. We’d come such a long way, we couldn’t risk the progress we’d made. It was going to be so close. She acknowledged that it was going to be hard on us, but we needed to get it all done.

After a long campaign, we were already pretty knackered. But we did it. Because we could see in her an exceptional talent. Even then, we thought she could one day lead the party. And because we knew that whatever she asked of us, she expected even more of herself. The vision she had for the area, the fire and passion with which she communicated it and the relentless hard work she put in inspired us all.

Five days later, Jo became the MP for East Dunbartonshire. It was a new seat. Never before had the towns of Bearsden and Milngavie been in the same seat so, although we had a strong local government base there, gaining a parliamentary seat had never been in our grasp. Boundary changes gave us a shot at it but success was far from assured. Enter Jo, a 24 year old brought up in the area.

She put her life on hold for 18 months as she moved back home with her parents, worked part time in the mornings, delivered leaflets in the afternoon and went canvassing in the evening. She inspired hordes of her old LDYS colleagues to come north to help her.

At that time I was the Scottish Party’s Campaigns and Candidates Convener. I knew what was going on across all the seats. Jo would phone me up and tell me that she hadn’t done enough. I knew that she had done more than most others, including some sitting MPs, by some margin and it was having an impact.

About ten days before the election, I had been canvassing an estate in Milngavie with Jo’s Dad, Peter. You could just see the pride in his face as he saw the extent to which his daughter had achieved not only name recognition, but admiration and agreement from voters.

Peter sadly died last year. He and Jo were very close. She credits him with teaching her to ask questions. She’s been challenging the establishment way back since she tried to get her school to let girls wear trousers and she is just as hungry to do that now as she was then.

Vision and vitality

My vote for the Liberal Democrats has never been in question, but when I cast my postal vote in about a month’s time, I will do so with enormous pride. It will be a vote that is totally positive. Jo’s vitality, wit, wisdom and instinctive ability to be ahead of the game make her the best person to ensure that we heal this broken country, stop Brexit and pull back from our self-destructive course.

I have been saying for years that we need a leader who can tell our story well and really tug on people’s heartstrings. We need to evoke those positive emotions of hope and optimism and generosity of spirit to combat the fear and rage being generated by both left and right. Jo already contrasts so well with the rage and contempt that we get from Corbyn and Johnson.

Jo has an instinctive ability to understand what is going to be important not just tomorrow or in six months, but in five, ten, thirty years.

Jo is the right Prime Minister for these challenging times. She has the vision and the vitality to take this country to a much brighter future and that’s why I would invite every progressive minded person to Join Jo, vote Lib Dem and help make this country better.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings