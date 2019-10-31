31 October 2019 – today’s press releases

Stop Brexit. Build a brighter future.

Today, Jo Swinson’s Liberal Democrats are launching their slogan for the General Election campaign: Stop Brexit. Build a brighter future, alongside a campaign poster launch.

This election is a once in a generation opportunity to reshape our politics, and give hope to the millions of people who want a fairer, brighter future.

The Liberal Democrats’ slogan reflects a positive forward-looking vision for the country, and the poster van will be touring the constituencies of Boris Johnson (Uxbridge) and Jeremy Corbyn (Islington North) this morning.

Both the Conservatives and Labour are stuck in the past, failing time and again to build a better future. We have an ambitious plan for the future of our country, where every person, every community and our planet can thrive.

A Liberal Democrat government will stop Brexit and build a brighter future.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson said:

This General Election is about the direction of our country for the next generation. The Liberal Democrats are the strongest party of Remain and we are ready to take the fight to Boris Johnson & Jeremy Corbyn. They are stuck in the past and the Liberal Democrats represent a brighter future. We want to stop Brexit and ensure that we can build a brighter future for our United Kingdom.

Brexit hinders growth in green, clean cars

Responding to reports from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders that UK car production fell by 3.8% in September because of political uncertainty, Liberal Democrat Climate Emergency spokesperson Wera Hobhouse said:

At a time when Britain’s car makers should be seizing the opportunity to build new green, clean cars for the future they are instead being threatened by a damaging Brexit. The Tories are allowing this to happen. Their ideological pursuit of a hard Brexit has meant a decline in manufacturing across the UK. Liberal Democrats will stop Brexit and build a brighter future. Our plan to tackle climate change means the British car industry is vital to helping us deliver clean cars for the future.

Davey: Labour’s spending plans “can’t be squared with the cost of Brexit”

Liberal Democrat Shadow Chancellor Ed Davey has warned Labour’s spending plans are totally undermined by Jeremy Corbyn’s commitment to Brexit with its huge hit to growth and tax revenue. He said:

Jeremy Corbyn wants to spend, spend, spend whilst still pursuing his own form of costly Brexit. Any form of Brexit will make Britain’s economy weaker and people poorer, meaning much less tax revenue for the Treasury. Corbyn simply can’t square these spending promises with his Brexit policy and the cost of Brexit. A vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to stop Brexit – so we can boost our economy, invest in our public services and build a brighter future for our whole country.

Self-harm and assaults in prisons preventing rehabilitation

In response to new figures from the Ministry of Justice showing a rise in self-harm incidents and assaults in prisons, Dr Phillip Lee MP, Liberal Democrat Shadow Justice Secretary said:

When violence and self-harm are rife in prisons, they are failing to rehabilitate people. That leads to more crimes and more victims. The problem is that prisons are overcrowded and understaffed, leaving overstretched prison officers unable to cope. No wonder almost half of all prisoners reoffend within a year of release. Liberal Democrats will build safer communities and protect people from becoming victims of crime by transforming prisons into places of rehabilitation and recovery. Instead of wasting money locking people up on short sentences that don’t prevent crime, we will spend it on the things that actually work: education, training, healthcare, addiction treatment and other rehabilitative services.

Lib Dems: Donald Trump and Boris Johnson both unfit for office

Following Donald Trump’s interview on LBC, Liberal Democrat shadow Foreign Secretary Chuka Umunna said: