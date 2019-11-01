Lord William Wallace writes… Labour and the Liberal Democrats

Labour at Westminster is angry with the Liberal Democrats. They were – several Labour peers have insisted – moving slowly towards accepting that there would have to be a confirmatory referendum. And they felt that Boris Johnson would end up with no other way out than to accept such a referendum. And now, they complain, we have ‘given’ the Conservatives the election they want.

Don’t fall for this Labour narrative, if you hear it from a Labour activist near you. Their underlying fear is that they are in no state to win an early election, so the Conservatives are bound to win. They can’t take the Liberal Democrats seriously – nothing new there: ‘you’ve given them what they want in the hope of winning another 20 seats’. Worse, ‘you’re hoping to go into coalition with them after the election’ – which of course assumes, again, that Labour won’t do very well.

There were sound reasons for the Liberal Democrat change of approach. We had given up waiting for Labour policy to ‘evolve’: a few more months, and the UK would have left the EU before the Labour Party had reached a conclusion. We had concluded that the Commons would not provide a majority for a People’s Vote, and that Labour might well accept the Withdrawal Bill, marginally amended, by Christmas.

Conservative rebels were shrinking back to their party, Labour Leavers were sticking to their support for the government; so the parliamentary numbers did not add up. The choice was therefore between an early election and drifting to another cliff edge on January 31st, with EU governments increasingly reluctant to accept any further extension. Reports from Paris and Brussels show that the letter to the PM from the Liberal Democrats and the SNP proposing an election helped to persuade the most reluctant EU governments to agree to a three-month extension this time, rather than an ultimatum and a short deadline. The crisis within the People’s Vote was not a surprise; many of us who had been to meeting of ‘Remain Alliance’ organizations had long been frustrated at the tensions between those who wanted to avoid embarrassing the divided Labour Party and those of us who wanted a clear strategy and message.

It’s easy to get angry with tribal Labour activists, who treat Liberal Democrats as trespassers on their territory and assume that they are the only legitimate alternative to the Conservatives. Even easier to be angry when Labour explodes at proposals for tactical voting which do not suggest that Labour should be the preferred choice in the cast majority of seats. Labour is entrenched in the two-party system, and opposed to any attempts to weaken it. But they are not our main opponents in this campaign.

I’ve heard a succession of Labour parliamentarians telling me (in whispered tones) that the Conservatives will win. How well we Liberal Democrats will do is likely to make the crucial difference to whether that turns out to be the case or not. And we may well take seats off Labour, as well. If the outcome is a multi-party Parliament, Labour will be at least as difficult a potential partner as the Conservatives were in 2010. Remember, Labour then nominated a negotiating team which included a member deeply antagonistic to any cooperation with Liberal Democrats. I’ve fought Labour in Huddersfield, Manchester and Bradford; I know how tribal and authoritarian some of their leading members can be.

Yet there are many decent people within the Labour Party – on the back-benches and on local authorities, not yet driven out by Momentum and the socialist left. Many of the decent people within the Conservatives are leaving politics, in despair at the rightward drift of their leadership and membership. We want to win such reasonable people over, from both parties. So I have bitten my tongue, and not responded in kind to the often patronising, even insulting, remarks about the Liberal Democrats that Labour parliamentarians have been making to me. They are in deep trouble, despairing of their leader and their chances of power – and they see us as offering ‘their’ voters an appealing alternative. So we should hold our tempers, and focus on winning those voters over.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.