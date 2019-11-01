Mark Pack

Mark Pack on “the other elections”

By | Fri 1st November 2019 - 12:45 pm

Quite rightly, nearly all our attention now is on winning public elections: winning those council by-elections coming in before the general election and winning then in the general election too.

There is also the tail-end of the party’s internal elections, with voting closing at 5pm on Friday next week (8 November) and most likely, given some of the problems with the voting system, quite a few members still to vote. (If you haven’t yet received your ballot paper, [email protected] can assist.)

Those internal contests matter. They will determine, for example, who is on the Federal Policy Committee (FPC), the group that will oversee the next general election manifesto after this one – and what odds that’s within a year?

And, of course, they will determine who is going to be the next Party President, taking up office on January 1. Whatever the outcome of the general election, this will be a crucial period for the party and – especially if there is a hung Parliament – one that may bring some very difficult decisions too.

That will also then be a period in which our internal democracy, including the process for deciding whether to support a government involving another party, should come into its own. It’s not only right in principle – we’re a democratic, member-led party. It is also pragmatically beneficial – because if the party’s negotiators can play the ‘but party members won’t vote for this’ card, they can get a better deal.

By the time the next President takes office, this may all be done and dusted. (Fun thought: a December election followed by a hung Parliament could mean a Lib Dem special conference to agree what party does… on December 21st.) But even if it is, there will continue to be many decisions where listening to and acting on the views of members will be crucial.

The expertise of members makes for better decision-making and the involvement of members makes for a more motivated and successful party.

As the elected voice of the members, the Party President is central to ensuring this happens, and that’s what I’ll do if you elect me.

In the meantime, happy campaigning and good luck.

* Mark Pack is a member of the Federal Board and editor of Liberal Democrat Newswire. He is a candidate for Party President.

5 Comments

  • James Belchamber 1st Nov '19 - 2:08pm

    And we find out this morning that a bunch of votes have been invalidated, with people being told to vote again 🤦

    The next President needs to get their hands dirty and make sure the party is getting the fundamentals right.

  • Laura Sykes 1st Nov '19 - 2:19pm

    Looking on the bright side, James: when people have to vote again, anyone who didn’t vote for Mark first time round will be questioning their priorities ;>)

  • GaryE 1st Nov '19 - 2:47pm

    I am one of those who votes were invalidated. I would much have preferred to have been asked if I wished to vote again, rather than having my vote expunged bilaterally. I spent a long time considering the options, having struggled to access the site initially. Save for voting again for my presidential choice, I simply have neither the time nor the inclination to repeat the process for the remaining categories. Not especially happy.

  • GaryE 1st Nov '19 - 2:48pm

    Given the typos in my first post members will be pleased to know I won’t be producing or proofreading any election material…

  • Mark Pack 1st Nov '19 - 3:21pm

    It’s an unfortunate case of ‘vote early? vote often!’ as the invalidated votes are from those who voted promptly after the polls opened. Lots we need to learn about what went wrong and how to minimise the risk of any repeats.

