Mary Reid

Stephen Lloyd returns to the fold

By | Fri 1st November 2019 - 3:55 pm

Stephen Lloyd MP has announced that he will be campaigning in the General Election in Eastbourne as a Liberal Democrat, fighting to stop Brexit.

Stephen was first elected as the Lib Dem MP for Eastbourne in 2010. He narrowly lost his seat in 2015 but regained it in the snap election in 2017.

The background to this announcement is that Stephen Lloyd voted Remain in the referendum, but Eastbourne largely voted Leave. In the 2017 election Stephen promised to honour the will of his constituents and to support Brexit in the Commons. About a year ago he resigned the party whip and has been sitting as an Independent while remaining a member of the party.

He has explained his position to his constituents in this video.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames and is a member of Federal Conference Committee.

One Comment

  • Richard Underhill. 1st Nov '19 - 4:43pm

    Canvassing for him in 2015 I found no-one who had of any other candidate,
    whereas everyone had heard of Stephen Lloyd. I thought he would win, so did he.
    A lot of new housing has been built.

