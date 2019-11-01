Hope for a brighter future

In this election there is everything to play for. Traditional voter loyalties have completely broken down, and nearly half the electorate are now regarded to be floating voters.

When talking to voters on the doorsteps and asking their thoughts on the current state of politics, the responses are dominated by the words “mess” and “shambles”.

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn are not popular, and are not seen as being good options to lead our country. If we get smart we can easily present ourselves as the Stop Brexit, Liberal Democrat and None of the Above party, and hoover up enormous amounts of those floating voters.

It is fear that will deter people from voting Liberal Democrat. Not fear of our policies or any character flaws in our leader, but fear that voting for us lets in the populist or the revolutionary socialist, or fear that we will prop up Corbyn or Johnson in exchange for some scraps of power.

Saying we will support neither is not enough. We have to have an offering that shows our supporters that we have a path to power, and we have to have an offering that shows the floating voters that we can stop the cartoon villains that they so fear.

That offering is a proportional electoral system.

We already have moderate, sensible MPs from the Conservatives and Labour parties joining our party and campaigning in our colours. If we end up after this election with a majority, or even with 100-200 MPs but the highest vote share, then we can offer PR (most likely STV) and say we will not work with Jeremy Corbyn or Boris Johnson – as neither are fit to be Prime Minister – but we are prepared to work with moderate, thoughtful MPs from both main parties who wish to form new parties of the centre-left or centre-right.

Bringing in a proportional voting system will allow those who are frustrated and disenchanted with their current leaders to leave their parties and still have a political career.

The effect on the electorate will be incredible. Rather than expecting us to prop up the leaders they fear, we will be the party that destroys those stagnant, complacent, outdated parties forever. Britain will never again have to fear the Conservatives or Labour party governing alone.

In all future elections, people will be able to vote with their brain, heart and soul, rather than with their fearful amygdala for the lesser of two evils.

Imagine the party political broadcast where Tony Blair and John Major stand across the Thames from Westminster and both back us to fix our broken politics. The camera then pans out to reveal all the former Labour and Conservative politicians, celebrities and voters who entirely agree and see us as the only hope for a brighter future.

* Ewan Hoyle is the PPC for Glasgow Central.