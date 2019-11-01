The Voice

Stop Brexit. Build a brighter future. (The movie)

By | Fri 1st November 2019 - 7:27 pm

Here is the video that accompanied the launch of our election slogan yesterday. Enjoy!

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarAndy 1st Nov - 7:39pm
    As a party that promotes stopping Brexit as its highest priority , Corbyn should ,quite frankly, be irrelevant to the decision as to whether the...
  • User AvatarGeoff Reid 1st Nov - 7:22pm
    David Raw Notions of a monopoly of virtue would be quite inappropriate. I was only talking about the Labour Party. I have had plenty of...
  • User AvatarPeter Hirst 1st Nov - 6:01pm
    The main issue is that our governance is too executive driven. It means a Prime Minister can do more or less what he wants. If...
  • User AvatarWilliam Wallace 1st Nov - 5:59pm
    Thanks for comments. Yes, there have been hard choices to make, and the Labour leadership’s indecision and ambiguity have made the choices harder. And there...
  • User AvatarPeter Wrigley 1st Nov - 5:59pm
    I rather like the slogan illustrated in the picture alongside the original article: "Deliver us from Brexit!" We could also point out to those "fed...
  • User AvatarWilliam Wallace 1st Nov - 5:57pm
    Thanks for comments. Yes, there have been hard choices to make, and the Labour leadership’s indecision and ambiguity have made the choices harder. And there...